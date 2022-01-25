Not only Sania Mirza Shoaib Malik MS Dhoni Robin UTHAPPA Ashok Mankad Indian Cricketer also married tennis star Sheethal Goutham Nirupama Mankad

Indian Tennis Star Who Married Indian Cricketer: Sania Mirza is not the only tennis player who chose cricketer Shoaib Malik as her husband. Apart from him, there are many other Indian tennis players who made a cricketer the companion of their life.

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza chose cricketer Shoaib Malik as her life partner. Sania married Shoaib Malik, the former captain of the Pakistan cricket team on 12 April 2010. However, Sania is not the only tennis player who chose the cricketer as her life partner. Apart from him, there are many other Indian tennis players who have married the cricketer.

There are two tennis stars who chose the Indian cricketer as their husband. The wife of Robin Uthappa, who was the opener of Chennai Super Kings led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has also been a tennis star. Apart from Robin Uthappa, Ashok Mankad, son of legendary Indian all-rounder Vinoo Mankad, is also involved.

Born on 11 November 1985 in Kodagu, Karnataka, Robin Uthappa married his girlfriend Sheetal Gautam in March 2016. Born on 6 June 1981 in Bangalore, Sheetal is older than Robin in age.

Sheetal Gautam is a former Indian professional tennis player. His career-high WTA singles ranking is 591. His career-high WTA ranking in doubles was 477. Sheetal has won 5 ITF Singles and 13 ITF Doubles titles.

Robin Uthappa (full name Robin Venu Uthappa) has played 46 One Day Internationals and 13 T20 Internationals so far. In this, he has scored 934 runs at an average of 25.94 and 249 runs at an average of 24.90. He has played 279 T20 matches. In this he has scored 7042 runs at an average of 28.51. He was a part of Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021. He also opened the innings in many matches.

Born on 12 October 1946 in Bombay (now Mumbai), Ashok Mankad married Nirupama Vasan. Born on 17 January 1947 in Karachi province of Sindh, Nirupama is a former Indian tennis player. She is the first Indian woman of the modern era to play in the main draw of a Grand Slam.

Nirupama Mankad was India’s top-ranked tennis player between 1965 and 1978. During this he won the national championship seven times. In 1980, the Government of India honored him with the Arjuna Award. Ashok Mankad played 22 Test matches and one One Day International for the country.