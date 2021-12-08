Not only Sara Tendulkar grab headlines MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Sourav Ganguly Daughters Also beloved more followers Sachin Tendulkar daughter

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar has ventured into modeling. He himself gave this information through social media. She is also very active on social media. Sara often makes media headlines due to her posts.

However, Sara Tendulkar is not the only daughter of cricketers, who remains in such headlines. Sourav Ganguly, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are also fathers of daughters. His daughters are also often in the headlines. Here we will talk about his daughters only.

Sarah Tendulkar, daughter of Sachin Tendulkar, lives in England most of the time. However, she keeps on giving information about her activities to the fans through social media. She often shares her story on Instagram.

Apart from this, she also keeps sharing pictures and videos at some intervals. Recently, her picture with a similar date night story was the subject of much discussion on social media. Sara has more than 16 lakh followers on Instagram.

Jiva Singh Dhoni, daughter of former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, is just 6 years old. Born on February 6, 2015, Jeeva often lives in happiness. A picture of him cheering his father during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 went viral on social media.

Jeeva in the lap of mother Sakshi Singh Dhoni. (Instagram/Ziva Singh Dhoni)

After Chennai Super Kings became IPL champions for the fourth time, the picture of Jeeva with the winner’s trophy also went viral. She has also done Ziva advertisements. She appeared in an advertisement for her father’s Oreo biscuits. Not only this, he has his own Instagram account, which is a blue tick. He has more than 20 lakh followers.

Rohit Sharma’s daughter’s name is Adara Sharma. Samaira was born on 30 December 2018. Samaira also often makes headlines on social media. Whether it is a video of him acting like Jasprit Bumrah or his father becoming a social media manager.

Samaira Sharma with father Rohit Sharma on the cricket field. (Source- Instagram/Rohit Sharma)

Every time Samaira’s post made headlines. Samaira may not have an account on social media, but the pictures and videos shared by Rohit and his wife Ritika Sajdeh go viral on social media most of the times.

Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma gave birth to daughter Vamika on 11 January 2021. Vamika is not even a year old yet, but she is quite popular. Virat and Anushka have not yet shown the face of daughter Vamika. In such a situation, the fans are very excited to see the first glimpse of their daughter.

Vamika with mother Anushka and father Virat Kohli. (Source- Instagram/Virat Kohli)

Recently, this selfie of Virat Kohli with a small girl in his lap went viral on social media. Fans thought that his daughter Vamika is in Virat’s lap. However, it was not a picture of Virat’s daughter, but Hinaya, daughter of Harbhajan Singh and actress Geeta Basra.

Sana Ganguly, daughter of former captain and current President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly, has also become the center of discussion on social media many times. She also came into limelight after Team India’s first Pink Ball Test held in November 2019.

Actually, Ganguly shared a picture of the presentation ceremony after the match on Instagram. The expression on Ganguly’s face was different in that. He seemed a little angry at something. Sana caught his expression and commented on his picture in a funny way.

Sourav Ganguly’s daughter studies in Oxford University, Sana is an Odissi dancer like mother Donna; relationship with controversies

That comment of Sana Ganguly became quite viral on social media. Sana wrote, ‘What is it that you do not like.’ Ganguly also jokingly wrote, ‘That’s what you don’t listen to me.’ Sana also wrote in response, ‘I am learning from you.’