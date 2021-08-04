Not only singer Honey Singh, these actors have also been accused of assault on their wives, have been jailed

New Delhi. The famous singer of Bollywood industry, Honey Singh is making more headlines these days not with his music album but with the case of domestic violence. More recently, his wife has filed a case against him, his wife Shalini Talwar has filed a case of domestic violence against Singer. This is not the first case when the wife of an actor or singer has done this, even before this there have been stars from Bollywood to TV, on whom their wives had filed a case of assault. Today we are going to tell you about those stars from Bollywood to TV. On whom his own wives had made many serious allegations of beatings.

Read More:- Rekha had fainted after giving ‘kiss scene’ for 5 minutes, the actor did not stop even after speaking the director’s cut

Ompuri

Ompuri, who was a veteran Bollywood actor, has a deep connection with controversies more than films. His wife Nandita Puri wrote the book ‘Unlikely Hero: The Story of Om Puri’ on Om Puri. Tension started between the two since this book. Nandita Das had accused Om Puri of domestic violence. The dispute increased so much that the matter had reached the police.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who won everyone’s heart by acting in Bollywood films, has failed to win the heart of his wife. He came into the limelight when his wife Aaliya Siddiqui implicated Nawaz for physically and mentally torture. Not only this, Alia had made serious allegations of assault on Nawazuddin as well as his mother, brother.

Read More:- Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut’s friendship turned into enmity, rift in the relationship during the farmers’ movement

Naveen Nischal

Actor Naveen Nischal of 60s to 70s has worked from small screen to big screen. He has worked in many great films. Seeing the decency in his films, no one could say that he would be beating his wife, but his second wife Geetanjali had made many serious allegations against Naveen Nischal and after some time Geetanjali committed suicide by hanging. Before dying, he had accused Naveen Nischal and his brother of drinking and assaulting him on a suicide note. After which Naveen Nischal was imprisoned.

Sanjay Khan – Zeenat Aman

In 1978, Sanjay Khan married for the second time with Zeenat Aman. Within a year, a rift started between the two. After this, Zeenat accused Sanjay of assault. Once he became so enraged that Zeenat was beaten up fiercely by the entire staff and friends. Whose jaw was broken and the sight of one eye was reduced. It took about 8 months for his jaw to heal. Sanjay Khan has also mentioned this in his biography ‘The Best Mistakes Of My Life’.

Abhinav Kohli-Shweta Tiwari

The reality of Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli’s relationship has come in front of everyone. Shweta has accused many times that Abhinav has assaulted her. Shweta had also complained to the police against Abhinav. He had accused Abhinav Kohli of assault and domestic violence. Recently Shweta has shared many things about her marriage during an interview.

Karan Mehra

TV’s most popular actor Karan Mehra was also accused of assault by his wife and actress Nisha Rawal. Not only this, injury marks were also found on Nisha’s forehead, after which the Mumbai Police arrested the actor. However, Karan was later released.

#singer #Honey #Singh #actors #accused #assault #wives #jailed