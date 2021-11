Not only studies, ‘Kota’ is also famous for beautiful tourist places

Located in Daulatganj near Kota, Garadiya Mahadev Temple is not only a revered Hindu temple but also a popular tourist destination because of its location on the beautiful Chambal Gorge. Located at an altitude of 500 feet, Garadiya Mahadev Temple is one of the unique and spectacular tourist places to visit in Kota.