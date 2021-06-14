'Not our job, someone else's who's not doing it right': Jubin Nautiyal discusses celebs partaking in COVID relief work

Singer Jubin Nautiyal has grew to change right into a 12 months older at present, 14 June, nonetheless, he is busy doing COVID discount work for of us residing in his dwelling bellow Uttarakhand. From arranging meals, oximeters, and diversified sources to educating of us in regards to the lethal virus, the singer is amongst the few these that ranking contrivance ahead to assist affected households from COVID-19 in the bellow.

Altering his digital live performance staunch right into a fundraiser, the singer moreover raised Rs 15 lakhs to assist of us suffering from Chamoli cloudburst in Uttarakhand. Whereas he continues working for his of us, he would not decide in exhibiting off. In a latest interview with Hindustan Circumstances, he pointed on the “noxious political entrance” in the bellow and shared that it is rarely their (celebs) job to assist of us.

Commenting on Uttarakhand combating the 2nd coronavirus wave, Nautiyal said, “Uttarakhand grew to become as quickly as usual in 2000… I ranking an argument with the assertion that it’s level-headed a model new bellow. Bees saal ho gaye, points must be transferring right here. We celebs shouldn’t be popping out to assist of us, it’s not our job to attain this. It’s any particular person else’s job, who’s clearly not doing it dazzling”.

He added that of us took the primary wave severely, nonetheless, they ranking now started taking the disaster casually.

Proper here is not the primary time when the singer has contrivance ahead to assist of us from his dwelling bellow. Closing 12 months as neatly, all through the pandemic, he had prolonged a serving to hand to Uttarakhand alongside together with his father Ram Sharan Nautiyal and allotted ration kits to round 6,000 affected households residing of their village of Jaunsar Bawar.

Nautiyal is thought for crooning diversified hit songs together with Kuch Toh Bata Zindagi’ from Bajrangi Bhaijaan and ‘Tum Hello Aana’ from Marjaavaan. His most in pattern track ‘Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka,’ that accommodates Gurmeet Choudhary, Sherine Singh and Kaashish Vohra, launched currently and is garnering acceptable response.