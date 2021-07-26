‘Not Out of the Woods’: C.D.C. Issues Warning to the Unvaccinated

WASHINGTON – The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Thursday that the United States was “not yet out of the woods” on the pandemic and once again found itself at a “crunch point” as the highly variant infectious disease from the Delta has spread through unvaccinated people. communities.

Just weeks after President Biden threw a July 4th party on the South Lawn of the White House to declare independence from the virus, Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky called the now-dominant variant “the one of the most infectious respiratory viruses ”known to scientists.

The renewed sense of urgency within the administration was aimed at tens of millions of people who have yet to be vaccinated and are therefore most likely to be infected and become ill. Her grim message came at a time of growing anxiety and confusion, particularly among parents of young children who are still ineligible for the vaccine. And it underscored how quickly the latest wave of the pandemic had unsettled Americans who had started to believe the worst was over, sending politicians and public health officials to scramble to recalibrate their responses.

“It’s like the moment in the horror movie where you think the horror is over and the credits are about to roll,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin, Democrat of Maryland. “And it all starts again. “