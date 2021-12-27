Not protesting does not mean consent – Madras HC said while restoring the sentence in the rape case

The Court, while dismissing the petition of the accused, observed that the fact that the victim did not physically and violently oppose the accused would not constitute the act of consent.

The Madras High Court, while upholding the sentence of rape by the CJM Court and the lower appellate court, while dismissing the criminal revision petition of the accused, held that the lack of physical and violent resistance against the accused would not constitute the act of consent.

Dismissing the petition of the accused, the court said, “The fact that the victim did not physically and violently oppose the accused would not constitute the act of consent. One has to understand the suffering of the victim and see the whole episode from her point of view. She was 17 years old and all alone. When he was dragged holding her hand, she went along. When the accused pushed her down and tried to force her, she wanted to shout and protest, but the accused and his act overpowered her.”

According to the Court, Section 375 of the IPC unquestionably stipulates that if the act of the accused is against the will of the victim and against her consent, it would constitute an offense of rape. In this case, a bench of Justice D. Bharat Chakraborty said that it is clear in section 90 of the IPC that consent should not arise out of fear or misconception.

The Court, citing Section 114-A of the Indian Evidence Act, observed, “As per Section 114-A, the offense of rape presupposes lack of consent if the victim states that she had not consented. To refute this, positive evidence must be produced by the accused. The mere absence of a brave and violent attempt by the victim certainly does not equate to consent.”

The Madras High Court, based on the 1957 judgment of the Punjab and Haryana Court in the case ‘Rao Harnarayan Singh et al. v. State’, held that ‘submission or surrender’ would not amount to ‘consent’. Medical evidence has revealed wounds on the private part of the victim, so the court also rejected the argument of the accused that the sexual act was the result of voluntary surrender.