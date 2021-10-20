Not Ronaldo but this is the highest paid football player

In the current era, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the uncrowned kings of the football world. Whether it is a matter of record or earning, they have no match in both these matters. This is the reason that whenever there is talk of statistics related to Messi and Ronaldo, every football fan is excited to know them.

Recently a report has come out, in which the names of the highest paid football players have come to the fore. ‘Gol.com’ quoted French newspaper ‘L’Equipe’ as saying that Argentina’s Lionel Messi, who plays for Spanish club FC Barcelona, ​​has become the highest paid football player in the world. Messi has overtaken Portugal’s star player Cristiano Ronaldo in this list.

According to the report, Messi’s one month salary is 8.3 million euros (about 67 crore rupees), while Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Juventus, has a salary of 47 lakh euros (about 38 crore rupees). Griezmann, a member of the French team that won the FIFA World Cup title in Russia last year, is at number three in this list. His one month salary is 33 lakh euros. Brazil’s Neymar is at number four and Luis Suarez at number six in this list. Neymar gets 30.6 million euros per month while the Uruguay striker gets 2.9 million euros.

The highest 2 players in this list are from World Cup winner France. Let us tell you that Wales’s Garth Bale is in sixth place, Brazil’s Philippe Coutinho is seventh and Chile’s Alexis Sanchez is in eighth place. On the other hand, Killiam Embepe of France got 9th and Mesut Ozil of Germany got 10th place. According to the report, the top-10 highest-paid players include players playing in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie-A and League One, while not a single player from the Bundesliga has found a place in this list.