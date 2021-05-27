Not Rubina Dilaik, Niyati Fatnani to play the main lead





Naagin 6 is certainly one of the reveals that we’re ready for in the coming months. The final season with Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal stood out due to the chemistry between the main leads. Some days again, a hearsay was doing the rounds that Rubina Dilaik may be part of the franchise as the main Naagin. However now the title of Niyati Fatnani is doing the rounds. We all know her as Pia from Gul Khan’s present Nazar. It was in the similar style and she or he has nice expertise of working in chroma, which is a pre-requisite for Naagin. Niyati Fatnani is named actress as nicely. Additionally Learn – Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Pavitra Rishta 2 – 14 upcoming TV reveals to be careful for – view pics

This has been reported by SpotboyE. A supply shut to the present informed the portal, “Auditions are being achieved for the new season of Naagin 6 and there are excessive probabilities that Niyati Fatnani will play the lead in the present. The actress was additionally thought-about for season 5 however Surbhi Chandana was finalised later. However this time the makers are eager on finalising Niyati for the position.” The actress has additionally achieved the Sony TV present Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey that had Eijaz Khan in the lead position. Her work was appreciated there as nicely. Additionally Learn – Naagin 6: It’s Rubina Dilaik vs Jasmin Bhasin as followers root for his or her favorite to play lead in the supernatural present

The primary season with Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani was an enormous success. The second season flopped after an honest begin. The makers gained misplaced momentum with Naagin 3 that had Surbhi Jyoti and Pearl V Puri in the lead roles. Individuals liked the plot, and the fiery chemistry of the couple. Naagin 4 turned out to be damp squib although. The present bought affected by the coronavirus pandemic too. It had Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria in main roles. The spotlight of that season was the entry of Hina Khan who set the ball rolling for season 5. Additionally Learn – Naagin 6: Jennifer Winget, Rubina Dilaik, Disha Parmar – 10 TV actresses who followers want to see as the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural drama

