Note neet pg 2022 not postponed pib warns against fake notices

The NEET PG 2022 exam has not been postponed and will be held on May 21 as per schedule, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has confirmed. The PIB fact check on Saturday warned candidates against fake notices being shared on social media. The fake notice stated that the Post Graduate Medical Examination (NEET PG 2022) was postponed till July 9.The PIB said on Twitter that a fake notice has been issued on social media stating that the National Examination Board (NBE) has extended the date of NEET PG exam till July 9. The PIB further said that the examination has not been postponed and will be held on May 21 as per the schedule.

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) conducts NEET PG for admission to postgraduate medical courses. More than 15,000 NEET PG candidates on Friday submitted a statement to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to postpone the exams. Citing the ongoing struggle for counseling for NEET PG 2021, the medical students’ union on Thursday moved the apex court seeking adjournment of the examination.