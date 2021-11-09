Nothing will happen until they punished Kapil Dev Former All Rounder Atul Wassan slammed Team India Cricketers for being out of T20 World Cup Watch Video

The former Team India all-rounder was asked why Ravi Shastri or Virat Kohli did not come in front of the media to say this after the match between Pakistan or New Zealand. Then why didn’t they say that we were tired, so we lost the match?

After the early departure of Team India from the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, the post-mortem has started regarding the performance of its players. While outgoing head coach Ravi Shastri cited mental health as the reason behind Team India’s failure, some former cricketers do not agree with it.

Captain Kapil Dev, who made Team India the world champion for the first time, says that perhaps we had kept our expectations high from our players. At the same time, former all-rounder of the Indian cricket team Atul Wassan said that nothing is going to happen until the cricketers are punished.

During the discussion on ABP News, Kapil Dev was asked by the anchor, ‘Can the things said by Ravi Shastri be taken to mean that he is running away from his accountability. If he had already said that our players are tired or when the World Cup is going to happen immediately, then there should not be so many matches of IPL. Now what is the point of saying these things?’

To this Kapil Dev said, ‘Can I ask you a question? You or your channel or any channel or media in India thought that this would happen. We did great things. You-I all of us had said that India will come after winning the World Cup. Can we consider ourselves wrong as to why we said this? We also knew what was happening to his cricket. But we were talking too loudly. Were claiming that we will win the World Cup.

Kapil Dev said, ‘Today you are criticizing. Laying all the blame. We should also be blamed that we kept our expectations high from them. Why did you put so much hope that he will become the world champion. When you know they are in such a bubble. This problem is happening. Why have we never discussed this issue?’

On this, the anchor said, ‘As a fan, we had made such expectations from Team India players after seeing their performance in the IPL. At that time if Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma would have said that look, we are very tired. Don’t give us that much load. So let us also lower our hopes.

He further said, ‘At that time no cricketer, no one in the team management, BCCI or MS Dhoni said that we are making them (Indian cricketers) tour a lot. Don’t put your hopes on them. You too have always taught that nothing is more important than the country.

Kapil said, ‘But they did not play like that, so they were out of the World Cup. For that we can criticize him. We should do it too. They did not live up to our expectations. You have to listen to it when you don’t play well, but they didn’t live up to their expectations either.

When asked why Ravi Shastri or Virat Kohli didn’t come before the media after the Pakistan or New Zealand match to say that we were tired, that’s why we lost? On this Atul Wassan said, ‘You will lower your expectations a little from these big players, only then you will be happy. You are asking this question, it doesn’t make any sense.

He said, ‘You snake has gone out and you are beating its rope. Why do you think they are sad when you are sad? are not. Because their life is going on. Their life is set. This will rest. They will come again.

Atul Vasan further said, ‘You are getting disappointed. They are disappointed too. But there is a limit to being disappointed. They feel that brother what is the difference. are you disappointed. In the next match they will win, you guys will be happy again. You will rejoice once you win a small match. When you are happy with small targets, then they do not care if you lose on big targets. That is the problem.’

He said, ‘We have to bring such a system that you are playing, but if you do not play according to your ranking in the World Cup, then you will be punished. You will be demotion. Your money will be deducted. You will not be selected for the next two tournaments. Until such a system is not implemented, nothing will happen.