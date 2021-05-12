Nothing’s debut Ear 1 wireless earbuds will launch in June



Nothing, the tech startup from ex-OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, will reveal its debut pair of true wireless earbuds this June. The corporate says the earbuds will be known as Ear 1, however it’s staying tight-lipped about different particulars like their specs, worth, and remaining design. Nevertheless, an illustration launched alongside at the moment’s weblog put up reveals what seems to be a silhouette of the earbuds with a slightly prolonged stem.

We all know the earbuds will be designed in collaboration with Teenage Engineering and have a “stripped-down aesthetic.” An idea render from March provides extra clues like the usage of clear supplies in their development. Nothing introduced again in February that its first merchandise could be wireless earbuds.

A June product reveal means the corporate may nearly make good on its January promise of releasing its debut product in the primary half of the 12 months. Nevertheless, a launch that very same month isn’t assured. The corporate solely says that it will reveal the product and announce particulars on the right way to get them organized, however it wouldn’t formally verify a cargo date.

Past headphones, Nothing has mentioned it will definitely plans to construct up an ecosystem of interconnected units.