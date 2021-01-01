Notice of SSC Exam 2021: SSC Exam 2021: Date of SSC Steno, CHSL, SI and GD Constable Exam Announced, When to check the results? – ssc issued steno, si, chsl, gd constable exam 2021 schedule, results here 2021 date

Highlights Schedule of SSC Recruitment Examination 2021 issued.

There will be several recruitment exams in November, December.

The date of announcement of results of SSC recruitment examination has also been announced.

SSC Recruitment Exam 2021 Schedule and Result Date: The Staff Selection Commission has announced the schedule of SSC Recruitment Examination 2021 to be held in November and December 2021. The Commission for Recruitment of SSC CHSL, Sub-Inspector (SSC SI), Stenographer (SSC Steno) and GD Constable will conduct the examination. In addition, a status report of the outcome has also been issued.



Candidates who had applied for this SSC recruitment can check and download the examination date schedule by visiting the official website ssc.nic.in. These recruitment examinations (SSC Exam 2021), Skill Test for SSC CHSL, Paper-2 for SI Recruitment and Computer Based Examination (CBT) for others will be conducted. A direct link to the exam schedule is given below.

SSC Recruitment Exam 2021 Schedule: Check the exam schedule here

November 3, 2021 – Combined Higher Secondary (10 + 2) Level Exam 2019 (Skills Test)

November 8, 2021 – Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) Sub Inspector Examination 2020 (Paper-2)

11 and 15 November 2021 – Stenographer Grade C and D Exam 2020 (CBT)

November 16 to December 15, 2021 – CAPF in SASF, NIA, GD Constable and Rifleman Examination in Assam Rifles 2021 (CBT)

Remember this due to Covid-19, see important advice

According to the notification issued by the SSC, “The examination schedule issued is subject to the current situation and government guidelines issued from time to time regarding the handling of the Covid-19 contagion.” That is, due to Kovid-19, the exam dates can be changed as per the new guidelines issued by the government. Candidates are therefore advised to keep an eye on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission.

Date of SSC Result: Provisional date for announcement of result of recruitment examination

Along with the examination schedule, the Commission (SSC) has also released the status report of SSC Recruitment Exam Results 2021. In which the date (expected) for the results of various recruitment examinations has been announced. As per the notification issued, the results of SSC CHSL Exam 2018 and 2019 Tier-2 and Sub Inspector PET or PST 2020 will be announced on September 30, 2021. The results of other recruitment examinations will be announced on October 31, November 31 and December 31, 20201. The direct link to the result status report is given below.

