Notification for 6000 vacancies for Assam Police Recruitment 2021 will be issued soon

Highlights Assam Police Bumper Recruitment Notification Coming Soon.

Chief Minister Hemant Biswa Sarma gave important information.

6000 vacancies will be filled in 5 commando battalions including state police.

Assam Police Recruitment 2021:This is good news for candidates preparing for police recruitment. The Assam government will soon recruit 6,000 policemen. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made the announcement in a meeting with police officials on Wednesday (November 23, 2021).



6000 police posts will be filled in five commando battalions including the state police department. Sub-Inspector of Police (Police SI Jobs) will also be recruited. The Bumper Police Recruitment Notification (Police Recruitment 2021 Notification) is expected to be issued next week. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of Assam Police Department assampolice.gov.in for the latest updates.

The Chief Minister of Assam wrote on his official Twitter account, “With the aim of strengthening our police infrastructure, the key to the security and development of our community, we have decided to take a number of corrective measures at a review meeting in ampassampolice.” Headquarters. ‘ He also mentioned about one thousand new quarters for the police, upgradation of the offices of the Director General of Police and the Commissioner.

Also read: Rajasthan Home Guard Constable Jobs 2021: Government Jobs 8th Pass, Total 141 Posts

The Chief Minister tweeted that many other important decisions like completion of document verification within 30 days were taken in the review meeting. Apart from this, new SOPs related to passport, postmortem report, accident report will be issued soon. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also announced that an inquiry would be launched within 24 hours of the filing of the First Information Report (FIR).