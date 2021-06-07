Notification Released for Technician Posts @tmc.gov.in, Download PDF

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited on-line purposes for IT Technician and Technician (Electrical) Posts on its official web site. Test particulars.

Candidates with requisite instructional qualification together with BCA/B.Sc/Diploma in laptop Science/SSC and ITI Electrician with further eligibility as talked about within the notification can apply for these posts. Candidates ought to be aware that choice can be executed on the premise of their efficiency within the interview.

Notification Particulars for TMC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Adv No. : 64/2021

Necessary Date for TMC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 14 June 2021

Emptiness Particulars for TMC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

IT Technician-01

Technician (Electrical)-01

Eligibility Standards for TMC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Instructional Qualification

IT Technician-BCA/B.Sc/Diploma in laptop Science with minimal 50% marks from Govt. acknowledged College with 1year Expertise or

MCA /B.E/B.Tech in laptop Science with minimal 50% marks from Govt. acknowledged College with 6months Expertise in programming shopper/server setting utilizing Visible primary.NET expertise in growing/upkeep of software program. Candidate should even have good sensible data of AS/400,DB2, Net Expertise/Net Improvement instruments ,abilities on ASP/VB expertise of working in Healthcare Business can be most popular.

Technician (Electrical)-SSC and ITI Electrician ( 2 years full time course)from Govt. acknowledged Institute with 05years’ expertise in Electrical upkeep works in Business/Hospitals after ITI with legitimate Wiremen Certificates.

Be aware : HT/LT Substation &DG units operation & Upkeep Expertise is Should.

TMC Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

Methods to Apply for TMC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

& eligible candidates can seem for walk-in-interview on 14 June 2021 together with Bio-Knowledge, latest passport measurement {photograph}, copy of Pan card, Aadhar Card, unique certificates and units of attested copies of all certificates.