‘Notting Hill’ director Roger Mitchell has died at 65
British theater and film director Roger Mitchell, best known for the wildly popular 1999 romantic comedy “Notting Hill,” which somewhat supersedes the rest of his broad and varied body of work, died Wednesday. . He was 65 years old.
His family announced his death in a statement issued by his publicist. The statement did not say where he died or what was the cause.
Mister Mitchell’s debut, a 1995 adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel Persuasion, caught the attention of screenwriter Richard Curtis, who had made a major breakthrough a year earlier with “Four Weddings and a Funeral”. Mr. Curtis was looking for someone to direct his next screenplay, about a humble London bookseller who falls in love with a movie star.
Although he found the idea of trying to match a blockbuster like “Four Weddings and a Funeral” daunting, Mr. Mitchell immediately said yes. He knew he wanted to cast Julia Roberts as a movie star, but he was cast for a male lead before settling on Hugh Grant, who also starred in “Four Weddings.”
Mr Mitchell told The Guardian in 1999: “We toyed with the idea of casting someone else out of concern about the film being seen as a retread, a sequel.” Then we thought, ‘How ridiculous – we have the greatest actor in the world for this kind of stuff, I want to do this film.'”
Mr Mitchell’s concerns proved unfounded: “Notting Hill” grossed $262 million worldwide, $6 million more than “Four Weddings”. It was the highest-grossing British film of the time (it has since been surpassed by the “Harry Potter” films), although Mr. Mitchell was vague about its success.
“Actually I sometimes wonder whether doing ‘Notting Hill’ was a bad thing,” he told The Birmingham Post in 2002, “because it was so successful, everyone is so surprised when I do something different. It happens.”
He continued to achieve critical and commercial successes. Her next film was “Changing Lens”, a big-budget thriller with Ben Affleck and Samuel L. Jackson, which did well at the box office, although most of her later films were small productions, among them “The Mother”. (2003). “Enduring Love” (2004), about a middle-aged woman’s love affair with a younger man, and an adaptation of a novel by Ian McEwan. Both films starred Daniel Craig, one of several actors who often worked with Mr. Mitchell.
Mr. Mitchell was supposed to direct Mr. Craig as James Bond in “Quantum of Solace” (2008), but was pushed back when he realized the film had no script and to meet the producers’ release date. If so, he withdrew.
He remained a popular director at the London Theatre, while continuing to work in film. He had a personal policy of directing only new plays, the work of his protagonist Harold Pinter being the exception.
“I have strong ideas about the kind of work I want to do,” he told The Financial Times in 2004. “That’s what guides me. I have no other strategy. I’m ambitious – what else?”
Mr Mitchell was born on 5 June 1956 in Pretoria, South Africa, where his British father was posted as a diplomat. As a child he moved frequently; He lived in Damascus and Beirut, and he was in Prague during the 1968 Soviet invasion to watch tanks rolled over the city.
Mr. Mitchell’s first marriage to actress Kate Buffary ended in divorce. He had separated from his second wife, actress Anna Maxwell Martin. He is also survived by his children, Harry, Rosie, Maggie and Nancy.
Mr. Mitchell studied English at the University of Cambridge. After graduating in 1977, he began working for a theater company in Brighton. A year later he got his first big break: a job as an assistant director at the Royal Theater Company in London.
There he worked with old theater hands such as playwrights John Osborne and Samuel Beckett – whom he recalled in 2017 in an interview with The Sunday Star-Times, a New Zealand newspaper, “in contrast to the kind of eerie eagle appearance that You can suspect from the photos.”
He also worked with the next generation of directors and writers, including Danny Boyle, who would win an Academy Award for directing “Slumdog Millionaire” (2008), and Hanif Qureshi, an emerging novelist and playwright.
Mr. Michel and Mr. Qureshi later became associates. Mr. Michel directed the 1993 adaptation of Mr. Qureshi’s novel “The Buddha of Suburbia” (1990) as a BBC series, and Mr. Qureshi wrote the screenplays for Mr. Mitchell’s two films, “The Mother” and “Venus”. . 2006), starring Peter O’Toole.
Mr Mitchell’s most recent film is “The Duke”, a comedy about the theft of a 1961 painting of the Duke of Marlborough from the National Gallery in London, starring Helen Mirren and Jim Broadbent. It was screened at film festivals in 2020 and is scheduled for general release next year.
Although his success with “Notting Hill” propelled him into the top ranks of English-language directors, Mr. Mitchell kept a low profile, preferring to let his actors and screenwriters shine – a quality that could explain why so many Why did all the actors like to work with him?
“As a species, stars are pretty frightening: they’re iconic and you’re not,” he said in a Guardian interview. “But like any other artist, they thrive in a good environment. Part of my job is to give the impression of extreme calmness; It doesn’t necessarily matter how I feel.”
#Notting #Hill #director #Roger #Mitchell #died
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.