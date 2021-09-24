‘Notting Hill’ director Roger Mitchell has died at 65

British theater and film director Roger Mitchell, best known for the wildly popular 1999 romantic comedy “Notting Hill,” which somewhat supersedes the rest of his broad and varied body of work, died Wednesday. . He was 65 years old.

His family announced his death in a statement issued by his publicist. The statement did not say where he died or what was the cause.

Mister Mitchell’s debut, a 1995 adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel Persuasion, caught the attention of screenwriter Richard Curtis, who had made a major breakthrough a year earlier with “Four Weddings and a Funeral”. Mr. Curtis was looking for someone to direct his next screenplay, about a humble London bookseller who falls in love with a movie star.

Although he found the idea of ​​trying to match a blockbuster like “Four Weddings and a Funeral” daunting, Mr. Mitchell immediately said yes. He knew he wanted to cast Julia Roberts as a movie star, but he was cast for a male lead before settling on Hugh Grant, who also starred in “Four Weddings.”