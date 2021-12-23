Noura-wrestling took place during the debate on tax in the Parliament of this country, there were kicks and fights between MPs, marshals were also beaten up

The proposed electronic payment tax bill was being debated in the Parliament of Ghana. The opposition was repeatedly opposing this bill but the ruling party was ignoring their words.

During the debate on a bill in the Parliament of Ghana, the dispute between the government and the opposition escalated to such a degree that there was fierce fighting from both sides. The video of this shocking incident in Parliament House is going viral on social media.

Actually, the proposed electronic payment tax bill was being debated in the Parliament of Ghana. The opposition was repeatedly opposing this bill but the ruling party was ignoring their words. During this, the opposition members started shouting slogans in the house. Seeing the uproar in Parliament, Deputy Speaker Joseph Osi-Owusu suggested voting on the bill.

But at the time of voting, there were equal votes in support and opposition of this bill, after which once again a war of words started between the two sides. After this, the matter increased so much that the situation of scuffle came. Many MPs beat up in Parliament and many members tried to intervene but the matter did not seem to be calming down.

When the scuffle between the MPs did not stop, the marshals posted in the security intervened and tried to control the situation. But even after the marshals stopped, the fighting did not calm down and the MPs kept kicking and punching each other for a long time. Even the MPs started attacking the marshals. The video of this incident is going viral on social media.

This bill could not be passed due to equal votes during the voting. For the time being, it has been put on hold till January 18. The opposition said that if this bill is passed, people will have to pay tax on mobile money payment transactions at 1.75% of the total bill. At the same time, he said that this bill will bother people with low income more. However, on the allegations of the opposition, the ruling party says that this will give the government another means of tax, with the help of which development work will be done at a faster pace.