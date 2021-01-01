novak djokovic break racket: novak djokovic ne gusse me toda racket; Novak Djokovic broke his racket in a fit of rage during the US Open final; Novak Djokovic breaks the racket: Novak Djokovic gets angry again, loses the title and breaks the racket

World number one tennis star Novak Djokovic, who was cool and funny off the field, got angry once again. His dream of winning the historic 21st Grand Slam went awry in the US Open-2021 title match. At the time of his straight set defeat to Russia’s Daniel Medvedev, he once got so angry that he strongly criticized the court until the racket was completely broken. The video of this moment is going viral on social media.

As can be seen in the video, Djokovic, the last three Grand Slam winners of the year, misses the forehand. After that, he starts throwing racquets vigorously. The Russian star won the match 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. However, this is not the first time Djokovic has been angered. He had previously done the same during the Olympics.



The world number one tennis player lost to Pablo Carrano Busta of Spain in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics-202. Busta defeated Djokovic 6-4, 6-7 (8-6), 6-3 to win the bronze medal. After the defeat, Novak Djokovic became so angry that he threw his racket into the net.

Speaking of the US Open match, Djokovic lost the match unilaterally. With that, Djokovic was just one step away from completing the calendar slam. If Djokovic had won the final, he would have become the first person to win four major titles in a single season since Rod Laver in 19 in.

US Open final: When Daniel Medvedev was tired on the court after a settlement with Novak Djokovic

Djokovic has won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon this year. We will tell you that he is currently the first joint with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to win 20-20 Grand Slams.

US Open final: Novak Djokovic’s 21st Grand Slam dream shattered, Daniel Medvedev loses 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in final