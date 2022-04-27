Novak Djokovic can play at Wimbledon; no vaccination required



All England club chief executive Sally Bolton said on Tuesday that Novak Djokovic would be allowed to defend his title at Wimbledon, despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19, as the shots did not require entry into Britain.

Djokovic, a 34-year-old Serb who is ranked No. 1, missed the Australian Open in January after being deported from the country because he had not been vaccinated against a disease caused by the coronavirus that has killed millions. The epidemic that began in 2020.

During the annual Spring briefing before Wimbledon, which begins on June 27, Bolton said that “although, of course, it is encouraged” that all players who are vaccinated, “will not be a condition of entry to the competition” on the grass – this year’s Court Grand Slam tournament.

Djokovic was unable to defend his championship in Melbourne Park after an 11-day legal battle over whether to stay in Australia, as well as having to sit in tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami because he could not travel to the United States. A foreigner who is not vaccinated.

The US Tennis Association has said that when the US Open kicks off in late August, it will comply with official rules regarding the status of the COVID-19 ticker.

Djokovic – who says he has received COVID-19 twice, once in 2020 and 2021 – owns 20 Grand Slam singles titles, the second highest for a man with Roger Federer. They are behind Rafael Nadal, who has won his 21st at the Australian Open.

Djokovic has won six trophies at Wimbledon, including three wins in the last three tournaments – in 2018, 2019 and 2021. It was not held in 2020 due to the epidemic.

After what happened in Australia, Djokovic said he would be willing to sit out other Grand Slam tournaments if he needed to be vaccinated to compete. The next major event is the French Open, which starts on May 22, and tournament director Amelie Mauresmo said last month that there was nothing to stop Djokovic from defending his 2021 title in Paris.

The Italian Open, a clay-court tune-up for Roland Garros, has also said that Djokovic will be able to play there next month.