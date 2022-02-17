Novak Djokovic gets warm welcome in Dubai before tennis tournament



Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic received a warm welcome in Dubai on Thursday, where he went to the World’s Fair after a worldwide drama over his decision not to be vaccinated.

Djokovic was in the UAE for the Duty Free Tennis Championships after being twice detained and deported from Australia before the first Grand Slam tournament of the year last month.

“I’m excited to go to the tennis court next Monday,” he said when asked by the Associated Press how he was feeling after the recent twists and turns in the legal dispute over his travel visa. “I honestly miss tennis after everything that happened.”

Djokovic has doubled his decision not to vaccinate this week. The No. 1 ranked tennis player says he will skip the French Open, Wimbledon and other tournaments if he needs to get the coronavirus vaccine to compete.

Visitors to the Dubai government do not need to be vaccinated to enter. The men’s tennis tour event will begin next week.

When he entered the reporters’ pavilion surrounded by the sea on Thursday, fans applauded and chanted his nickname “Knoll”.

Djokovic poses for selfies with fans and embarks on a guided tour of the Serbian National Pavilion at Expo 2020 before heading to court. The pavilion was hosting an event for his foundation, the Novak Djokovic Foundation, which promotes early childhood education in Serbia.

“I’m proud to be on this stage,” Djokovic said after giving a presentation on the foundation’s work with his wife, Jelena Children.

He said it was often difficult to get as involved with the foundation as he wanted to with his hurricane tournament schedule.

However he acknowledged that their numbers were not enough to defeat him.

The audience burst into applause.

Wearing a crisp white shirt and a black mask engraved on his foundation’s logo, Djokovic gave the youngsters a high five and nodded enthusiastically as he listened to the Serbian start-up scene at the pavilion’s multimedia exhibition.