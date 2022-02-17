Sports

Novak Djokovic gets warm welcome in Dubai before tennis tournament

6 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Novak Djokovic gets warm welcome in Dubai before tennis tournament
Written by admin
Novak Djokovic gets warm welcome in Dubai before tennis tournament

Novak Djokovic gets warm welcome in Dubai before tennis tournament

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic received a warm welcome in Dubai on Thursday, where he went to the World’s Fair after a worldwide drama over his decision not to be vaccinated.

Djokovic was in the UAE for the Duty Free Tennis Championships after being twice detained and deported from Australia before the first Grand Slam tournament of the year last month.

“I’m excited to go to the tennis court next Monday,” he said when asked by the Associated Press how he was feeling after the recent twists and turns in the legal dispute over his travel visa. “I honestly miss tennis after everything that happened.”

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic claps during a presentation by the Novak Djokovic Foundation at the Serbian Pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Thursday, February 17, 2022. Djokovic received a warm welcome in Dubai on Thursday, where he visited world fairs after a worldwide drama surrounding his decision not to be vaccinated.

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic claps during a presentation by the Novak Djokovic Foundation at the Serbian Pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Thursday, February 17, 2022. Djokovic received a warm welcome in Dubai on Thursday, where he visited world fairs after a worldwide drama surrounding his decision not to be vaccinated.
(AP Photo / Ibrahim Naruji)

Djokovic has doubled his decision not to vaccinate this week. The No. 1 ranked tennis player says he will skip the French Open, Wimbledon and other tournaments if he needs to get the coronavirus vaccine to compete.

Visitors to the Dubai government do not need to be vaccinated to enter. The men’s tennis tour event will begin next week.

READ Also  The N.C.A.A. is Under Scrutiny in Washington

When he entered the reporters’ pavilion surrounded by the sea on Thursday, fans applauded and chanted his nickname “Knoll”.

Djokovic poses for selfies with fans and embarks on a guided tour of the Serbian National Pavilion at Expo 2020 before heading to court. The pavilion was hosting an event for his foundation, the Novak Djokovic Foundation, which promotes early childhood education in Serbia.

“I’m proud to be on this stage,” Djokovic said after giving a presentation on the foundation’s work with his wife, Jelena Children.

He said it was often difficult to get as involved with the foundation as he wanted to with his hurricane tournament schedule.

However he acknowledged that their numbers were not enough to defeat him.

The audience burst into applause.

Wearing a crisp white shirt and a black mask engraved on his foundation’s logo, Djokovic gave the youngsters a high five and nodded enthusiastically as he listened to the Serbian start-up scene at the pavilion’s multimedia exhibition.

#Novak #Djokovic #warm #Dubai #tennis #tournament

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  rahul-hits-third-fastest-fifty-overtakes-rohit-sharma-for-most-runs-in-powerplay-india-beats-scotland-to-gain-historical-fastest-victory-in-t20-world-cup- 2021-records - IND vs SCO: KL Rahul breaks Rohit Sharma's five-year-old record, Team India created history by winning the match in 39 balls

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment