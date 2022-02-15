Novak Djokovic: I’d rather sacrifice trophies than be required to get vaxxed



Novak Djokovic, the tennis star, said in an interview broadcast on Tuesday that he would rather give up his future tennis title than be forced to take the coronavirus vaccine, according to a report.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner told the BBC in an interview: “I have never been against vaccination but I have always supported the freedom to choose what you want in your body.”

He said he was willing to miss tournaments such as Wimbledon and the French Open if participants needed to be vaccinated.

“That’s the price I’m willing to pay,” he said.

Djokovic is considered by many to be the best tennis player in the world but was deprived of a position to play in the Australian Open when his immigration to Australia was denied his visa amid the coronavirus controversy.

The tennis star, who was not vaccinated and recovered from the coronavirus when he entered the country, claimed he had received a medical waiver for the vaccine but was denied by Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke, the BBC reported. The three judges later upheld the verdict.

Djokovic says he is optimistic about his future and that he will “be able to play for many more years”, but will not subject himself to the vaccine obligation to participate, the BBC reported.

“Because my body decision-making principles are more important than any title or anything else. I’m trying to keep up with my body as much as possible,” the tennis star said.

Djokovic said he had “always been a great student of health, wellness, health, nutrition” and said he “kept” [his] “It’s time to get vaccinated later, because we’re all working together to find the best possible way to end covid.”

“I have never been against vaccination. I understand that worldwide, everyone is trying to make a big effort to control this virus and hopefully the virus will be eradicated soon,” Djokovic added, according to the BBC.

Djokovic recently won the 2021 Rolex Paris Masters title, surpassing Rafael Nadal for the most Masters trophies. Nadal is still ahead of his rival in the Grand Slam title (21 vs. 20).