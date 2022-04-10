Novak Djokovic is motivated to compete again for biggest titles



Novak Djokovic is ready to move on from the controversy over his refusal to vaccinate against Kovid-19.

“I miss the competition,” the Serbian tennis star said on the opening day of the clay-court season at the Monte Carlo Masters in Monaco on Sunday. “I still feel inspired to stay on tour and compete … and try to challenge the best players in the world for the biggest titles.”

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has played only one tournament so far in 2022, losing to Jerry Vesel in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championship.

Djokovic was unable to defend his Australian Open title in January when he was deported for non-inclusion.

Most recently, he had to skip tournaments in Indian Wells, California and Miami because he could not travel to the United States for the same reason.

He has announced that he will not be vaccinated to be able to compete.

It was a turbulent start to 2022 for Djokovic, who was detained during an 11-day story in Australia and went through a court case and was not allowed to defend his title before being sent home and in Melbourne Park.

Rafael Nadal won the Australian Open for his 21st major trophy, breaking the tie with Djokovic and Roger Federer.

In late February, Djokovic lost his No. 1 ranking for the first time in two years, trailing Daniel Medvedev to No. 2 before regaining the top spot.

And on March 1, Djokovic announced that he and coach Marian Vazda were parting ways after 15 years together.

“The last four, five months have been really challenging for me emotionally and emotionally but I’m here and I’m trying to move on,” Djokovic said on Sunday.

Djokovic says what happened in Australia did not affect his ability to win.

“I don’t think it’s a big stain on me that I’m unable to train or participate in tournaments or make a living,” Djokovic said. “I will try to use it as fuel for what is coming.”

His opening match is scheduled for Tuesday in Monaco.

Authorities in France and Monaco lifted most of the COVID-19 restrictions last month, allowing people not to be vaccinated in the country and returning to restaurants, stadiums and other places.

With his French Open title still fresh in his mind in 2021, Djokovic declared that Monaco’s clay was the best surface for his return, although “historically it was not my most successful surface.”

“I (French Open title) will try to use the clay court season as an inspiration to start in the best way possible,” Djokovic said. “I realize I can’t possibly be my best, especially at the beginning.”

He added that “it will take some time, some matches to get really tight.”

The French Open starts on May 22 in Paris.