Novak Djokovic, King of the Olympic Village, Loses Run at Golden Slam

After Zverev won eight straight games with apparent ease, sprinting to take a 4-0 lead in the deciding set, Djokovic faced a mountain too steep to climb, despite several thrilling comebacks he had put on during the games. first three Grand Slam tournaments this year.

“It’s just sports,” Djokovic said. “You have to give him credit for turning the game upside down. He served extremely well. I wasn’t getting too many looks on the second serve. My service has just dropped considerably. I didn’t get any free points at 3-2 in the second set. My game has collapsed.

When his last shot passed Djokovic, Zverev grabbed his face with both hands in disbelief and he kissed the Serbian champion at the net.

Zverev said he told Djokovic he would become the greatest player in the history of the sport, win the most Grand Slam and Masters titles and spend more weeks as a best player in the world than anyone.

“I knew he was chasing a Golden Slam but you can’t win it all,” Zverev said. “I told him he was the greatest player of all time, but I’m sorry.”

Then he looked at the sky, wondering what he had just accomplished: the lifelong dream of winning an Olympic medal. He will face Karen Khachanov for the gold medal on Sunday.

The upheaval was all the more surprising as Djokovic had spent the week becoming the piper at the Tokyo Olympics, and the strategy seemed to be working.