Novak Djokovic Loses in Olympics to Alexander Zverev

Novak Djokovic’s dream of a Golden Slam is over.

Germany’s Alexander Zverev returned from a set and a hiatus to beat Djokovic, the world’s No.1 male player, 1-6, 6-3, 6-1, in the semi-finals of the Olympic tournament .

Djokovic was trying to win all four Grand Slam tournaments and the Olympic gold medal in a calendar year. He had won the Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon and came to Tokyo in search of the fourth gem. The United States Open takes place at the end of the summer.

Djokovic appeared to be on cruise control when Zverev’s serve was broken to be within three games of the game in the second set. Zverev kicked a ball through the stadium roof in frustration and looked destined for a quick end like Djokovic’s first four victims in Tokyo. He hadn’t lost a set at the Olympics and said he got better with every game.

But with little to lose, Zverev began to unleash his burgeoning serve and set up a crushing forehand to take control of the game, just as Djokovic began inexplicably spraying his shots off the field.