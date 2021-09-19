Novak Djokovic reaches US Open final, a Grand Slam win

The 18-year-old and 150th-ranked Radukanu in the world was known only two weeks ago and is now the first player to reach a Grand Slam final after making the main draw via a qualifying tournament. Fernandez, who turns 19 this week and is ranked 73, was known until a few days ago as a fearful, undersized batsman whose future was unforeseen.

On Sunday, Djokovic will take on Medvedev and play for history. He is tied with his biggest rivals, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, in the race for the most career Grand Slam titles with 20, a competition that Djokovic is determined to win so that he will be the greatest player of all time. To strengthen your legacy. But it could take a few more years for that race to reach its conclusion. At this point in time though, it’s almost impossible to believe that Federer and Nadal, who have been battling with age and injury, could win a calendar-year Grand Slam. This is what will make Djokovic the greatest in the Big Three of all time.

“The job isn’t done,” Djokovic said at midnight on Saturday. “The enthusiasm is there. The inspiration is there, without a doubt. Maybe more than ever. But I have one more go.”

Djokovic went into Friday night’s fight with fourth-seeded Zverev, in what he said were the three best sets of the tournament in a quarterfinal loss to Matteo Berrettini: a four-set, victory over a smaller, bigger and more powerful one. Rival.