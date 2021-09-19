Novak Djokovic reaches US Open final, a Grand Slam win
Twenty seven down, have a go.
With a five-set victory over Germany’s Alexander Zverev on Friday night, Novak Djokovic went within a singles match win of the most sacred feat in tennis.
After winning the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon this year and beating his first challengers at the US Open, Djokovic now has to beat Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in Sunday’s final to become the first man to win a Grand Slam in a calendar Huh. Years in 52 years.
And he got there in style, quickly coming in from behind, then evading the onslaught of an opponent who for a time looked like he might have Djokovic’s number. Zverev came close, forcing Djokovic to cover the distance in a gruesome 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 victory, but razor-thin margins only allowed Djokovic to win the Grand Slam in 2021. Number made. seem more mysterious.
Friday night’s win set the stage for one of the most remarkable weekends in tennis. On Saturday, Britain’s Emma Radukanu and Canada’s Leyla Fernandez, who captivated their countries and crowds at the US Open, will compete for the women’s title in the final.
The 18-year-old and 150th-ranked Radukanu in the world was known only two weeks ago and is now the first player to reach a Grand Slam final after making the main draw via a qualifying tournament. Fernandez, who turns 19 this week and is ranked 73, was known until a few days ago as a fearful, undersized batsman whose future was unforeseen.
On Sunday, Djokovic will take on Medvedev and play for history. He is tied with his biggest rivals, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, in the race for the most career Grand Slam titles with 20, a competition that Djokovic is determined to win so that he will be the greatest player of all time. To strengthen your legacy. But it could take a few more years for that race to reach its conclusion. At this point in time though, it’s almost impossible to believe that Federer and Nadal, who have been battling with age and injury, could win a calendar-year Grand Slam. This is what will make Djokovic the greatest in the Big Three of all time.
“The job isn’t done,” Djokovic said at midnight on Saturday. “The enthusiasm is there. The inspiration is there, without a doubt. Maybe more than ever. But I have one more go.”
Djokovic went into Friday night’s fight with fourth-seeded Zverev, in what he said were the three best sets of the tournament in a quarterfinal loss to Matteo Berrettini: a four-set, victory over a smaller, bigger and more powerful one. Rival.
Djokovic, 34, needed a repeat performance against Zverev, a so-called Next Generation star who in the past year has figured out how to stay calm in the biggest moments. In last year’s US Open final, Zverev took a two-set lead, and also worked for the championship, only to lose to Dominic Thiem at the end of the fifth set, who landed in a parade of slices, errors and doubles. Shortcoming
That version of Zverev has disappeared in recent months, especially against Djokovic. At the Tokyo Olympics, Zverev returned from a set and had a service break down to overtake Djokovic in the semi-finals.
When the draw for the US Open came out two weeks ago, a rematch with Zverev in the semifinal round turned out to be one of the biggest potential hurdles for Djokovic in his quest for the holy grail of his game. Zverev, 24, is 6 feet 6 inches tall, swims around tennis courts with the grace of an NBA shooting guard, and when he’s playing well, can accelerate to 130 mph and hit forehands. could.
For the first time since the tournament began, however, the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium was in Djokovic’s corner. He has long been respected more than love, but an ex-girlfriend has accused Zverev of abusing her repeatedly in 2019. No charges have been filed and Zverev has denied the allegations, but an off-the-court situation disqualifies him from hugging. A lovely Dalit.
The slogan “Noelle” – Djokovic’s favorite nickname – started early in the night and marked the beginning of his latest comeback.
The match began as did many others for Djokovic – with an early hiccup that would have made the mountain climb so fast.
The slip came as Djokovic leveled in four games each, a moment that was fraught with danger against anyone with a powerful serve like Zverev.
Zverev played his most aggressive game of the youth night, hitting a forehand that forced Djokovic to stretch his backhand. Zverev stepped forward, and then Djokovic made a double fault to give the big German a chance to serve on the set. He didn’t waste it. Zverev won the opening set, as did Djokovic’s previous three opponents.
But Djokovic is as good at turning scripts as anyone has ever picked up a racket.
Berrettini has said that Djokovic somehow gains energy from missing a set, rather than getting frustrated. As he had done in his last three games, Djokovic leveled his game and took the lead in the second set as Zverev began to make an untimely second serve in the net and rolled into the sort of long rallies that followed. That’s Djokovic’s strength. An hour or so after the start, Djokovic and Zverev were back where they had started, all tied up.
The turning point of the match came about an hour later. With Zverev remaining on set, Djokovic displayed tennis brilliance and played a game that historians may have pointed to when the Grand Slam finish line was finally revealed.
No one knew better than Zverev at Arthur Ashe Stadium that rallying with Djokovic would result in a slow and painful death. And yet, somehow, Djokovic managed to play a kind of tennis tai chi, maintaining rallies of 18, 32 and 12 shots to reach the triple set point. Zverev rallied 21 shots and an absurd 53 to save the first two.
Then, on the 15th shot of the sixth point of the game, he could do nothing better than swim a desperate lob for Djokovic, who waited all night to swing him down the net to take the lead for the first time.
Although Zverev will not go quietly. He took a page out of Djokovic’s playbook and seemed to draw energy from falling behind somehow. With Djokovic serving 1-1, Zverev struggled to turn the third game into a mini-marathon, digging in and securing it with a clever forehand passing shot that Djokovic couldn’t come close to touching. With Zverev’s service top speed exceeding 130 mph, Djokovic didn’t even get the opening to achieve. Djokovic’s chance in history was reduced to one set.
Djokovic’s run at the start of the Grand Slam has been part of five sets avoidance. There was an early escape in Australia in February, when he overcame a torn abdominal muscle and American Taylor Fritz. In Paris, he came back in two sets to Lorenzo Musetti in the middle of the tournament and against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.
Now another opportunity came, and he wasted no time jumping on it. While maintaining a 1-0 lead, Djokovic – and possibly everyone else in the stadium – could feel the return of Zverev’s increasingly volatile, old Zverev. A double fault smacked Djokovic at the 15-30 break. A backhand error gave Djokovic a break point. Then another rally went down the wrong track for Zverev, and the set turned out to be an inevitable series of Zverev’s misses, with a leaping overhead wildly out of bounds.
After one last backhand error and 3 hours and 35 minutes for a final service break, Zverev was finally done.
A match that could have gone either way, Zverev called it. “It went his way,” he said. “often happens.”
And now the Grand Slam math has become very, very simple: the only number that mattered – 27 matches down, one to go.
