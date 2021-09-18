Novak Djokovic ready for another fight
It is, invariably, Novak Djokovic, late in the evening, often after midnight, when another day of work finally comes, when the arena is empty and he sits in front of a microphone, his prying eyes gleaming. There is a strange combination of happened and happened. Steely, and tries to put into words what he has just suffered.
For so many tennis players, their game exists as an art of sorts. Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas, world number three player, describes tennis as a form of self-expression.
For Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, who is ranked No. 2 in the world rankings, tennis is a chess match that requires the ability to think ahead of many shots, in order to control the center of the court as if it were a chess board. is the center. Take the quick steps necessary to move from defense to offense in an instant.
Then there’s Djokovic, the player who stands a match away from achieving the most sacred achievement in the sport – winning all four Grand Slams in the same calendar year. For Djokovic, tennis is not art or ballet, and it is certainly not a sport. It’s a fight, a street brawl with only one survivor.
“I can go the distance,” he used a boxing expression after his 3-hour 27-minute duel with Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in the quarter-finals. “Actually I like to go the distance.”
That’s a good thing, as he needed Friday night against Alexander Zverev to beat the German star with a cannon serve, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, classic. The battle of his career in one of marathon, tennis every fight worthy of the journey to the edge of immortality.
For nearly two weeks, the 34-year-old Serbian, Djokovic, has faced opponents who are younger, some for more than a decade. Many of them are older than him, and he appears to be far stronger. “I don’t want to wrestle with him,” Djokovic joked after defeating his 25-year-old rival, Berrettini, who stands at 6 feet 5 inches and over 200 pounds.
And yet, Djokovic has not only defeated them all, but physically and mentally as well.
A cocky 18-year-old from Denmark, Holger Rune, who knocked him out of a set in his first-round match, could barely walk through the middle of the third set, 90 minutes after Djokovic’s blistering forehand chased the set. crippled by convulsions. every corner of the court.
American Jenson Brooksby, 20, gave Djokovic all he could handle in the fourth round for a set-and-a-half. But within a few more games, a medical trainer hovering in his chair, treating him for a hip injury, escalated during the unmatched physical examination that Djokovic has become playing.
Signature moments that night came when Djokovic chased down his passing shots while staring at his 6-foot-4 foe.
He said he wants Brooksby to “feel” his presence in court, to understand that he is facing someone, with no intention of showing any mercy, no matter how fond he may be.
“I wanted to wear her down,” he said of Brooksby, “and it worked.”
The battlefields are familiar territory to Djokovic, a lover of wolves, the product of an area that was war-torn during his childhood. One of their coaches, Goran Ivanisevic, a Croatian, said that the Balkans have raised people who are desperate to prove their resourcefulness to a world that, as he said, didn’t expect anything from you.
For Djokovic, in many ways, it has become a microcosm of a US Open career, marked not only by on-court battles with opponents, but a career-long battle against many other forces in the sport: Against History. fight, to fight what a player has done before by leading the way in most Grand Slam titles; Against a tennis field that loved so much its binary duel between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer and didn’t like Djokovic to crash his Rafa-Roger Lovefest. And there’s a never-ending battle against the thousands of tennis fans who come to his matches and roar to lose, caring little about who the opponent is. (If Novak loses, Roger and Rafa win, so goes their argument.)
His first night here shook Djokovic as the crowd chanted “Roooon!” Barr and Djokovic praised little for the start of the quest, which was considered too difficult in an era with three of the greatest players competing together. He was brief in his on-court interview after Rune ended. He dropped his trademark gesture of pouring out his heart for the crowd. He was blunt in the post-match press conference.
“Obviously you always want to have a crowd behind you, but that’s not always possible,” he said. “Thats all I can say.”
Two matches later, when Kei Nishikori tried to survive, Djokovic pulled off a series of impossible shots at the crucial moment of the third set. He put his finger on his ear after the first two, demanding a noise that eventually grew behind him. After a third, as he sat down in his chair for the changeover, he looked up and saw the crowd, sending a very clear message – I’m going to kill him and I’m going to kill you.
Always, though, the primary fight is on the court, and it’s a fight he starts off with, as at the end of his blows the players have convinced themselves that anything less than the best match of their lives. will not be sufficient.
“You have to be perfect,” his semi-final rival Zverev, who had defeated him at the Olympic Games in Tokyo six weeks earlier, said before their duel. “Most of the time you can’t be perfect. That’s why most of the time people lose to them. You have to win the match yourself. You have to be the one who dominates the points.”
Berrettini looked like he might get a shot at Wednesday night in the quarterfinals.
Everything about Berrettini is great – his shoulders, his chest, the way he chases the court and exposes his soaring serve and massive forehand, as well as the Usain Bolt-like stride that takes him from the baseline to the net. in three quick steps. For 80 minutes he took every blow Djokovic tried to land and gave it back, winning the first set 7-5, sending the fiery stadium packed with 23,000 fans into a frenzy.
Djokovic, however, was just getting started, raising his level to win the next three games and making sure Berrettini knew how much more he needed to do to win.
In 40 minutes everything was equal. A few minutes before midnight, just before the three-hour mark, Djokovic was on his way to the end. Berrettini was still destroying the 130-mph service, but Djokovic was somehow destroying them on their feet and back on the lines. When he ripped off a crosscourt forehand that only Berrettini could see, the older Italian shrugged his shoulders and shook his head.
Once again, Berrettini said, Djokovic made him sweat in a way other players never do, taking his opening shot in the mouth when he lost the first set, as if he had been in the Wimbledon final. Had to lose to Berrettini, and somehow come back strong for the court.
“He takes energy from the set he lost,” Berrettini said.
There was plenty of company in Berrettini’s defeat. By midnight, when Djokovic had made it clear that his night would be over like everyone else, perhaps half the crowd had gone home. Only chanting “Nole, Noelle, Noelle, Noelle…” included Djokovic’s surname in the ole chant.
Once again he fought them all, and won.
“Five sets, five hours, whatever,” he said just before going inside the stadium.
He didn’t need five hours to tear Zverev apart on Friday night to reach the brink of tennis history, but he did need every moment of those five sets. By the end, Zverev was crumbling, his breath was heavy. His second serve had become 80 mph meatballs. A simple overhead turned into a wild error.
“Mentally he is the best player to play the game,” Zverev said when it was over. “In the most crucial moments I would love to play against someone other than him.”
Another fight over. Now there was only one more match.
Djokovic said before leaving the court, “I will treat the next match as if it is the last match of my career.”
After nearly two decades as a professional tennis player, the biggest battle of his career awaits.
