Novak Djokovic ready for another fight

“A good fight.” “Warning.”

It is, invariably, Novak Djokovic, late in the evening, often after midnight, when another day of work finally comes, when the arena is empty and he sits in front of a microphone, his prying eyes gleaming. There is a strange combination of happened and happened. Steely, and tries to put into words what he has just suffered.

For so many tennis players, their game exists as an art of sorts. Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas, world number three player, describes tennis as a form of self-expression.

For Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, who is ranked No. 2 in the world rankings, tennis is a chess match that requires the ability to think ahead of many shots, in order to control the center of the court as if it were a chess board. is the center. Take the quick steps necessary to move from defense to offense in an instant.

Then there’s Djokovic, the player who stands a match away from achieving the most sacred achievement in the sport – winning all four Grand Slams in the same calendar year. For Djokovic, tennis is not art or ballet, and it is certainly not a sport. It’s a fight, a street brawl with only one survivor.