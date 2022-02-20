Sports

Novak Djokovic says he’s at his ‘peak’ returning to tour in Dubai

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Novak Djokovic says he’s at his ‘peak’ returning to tour in Dubai
Written by admin
Novak Djokovic says he’s at his ‘peak’ returning to tour in Dubai

Novak Djokovic says he’s at his ‘peak’ returning to tour in Dubai

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic said on Sunday that despite weeks of competition and mental anguish over his recent detention and deportation, he felt he was at his “peak” as he returned to the tour.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

The world’s top male tennis player made an exuberant note at a press conference a day before the start of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, Djokovic’s first tournament since being expelled from Australia and missing the first Grand Slam event of the year due to his vaccination.

“It wasn’t really hard for me to pick up a racket and go out and practice sports and just play,” he told reporters. “I’m ready as much as possible.”

Djokovic’s presence at the annual tournament near Dubai International Airport was checked and picked up by an unusual amount, and the authorities apparently took their own extraordinary steps.

Organizers blocked most photographers and videographers from Djokovic’s press conference without explanation. Earlier, in Djokovic’s practice, security forces used force, interrogating reporters who tried to catch a glimpse of him serving and swinging in court. These restrictions were not, the guards admitted, for any other player. The organizer was not immediately available for comment.

The story of Djokovic’s canceled travel visa on the eve of the Australian Open sparked worldwide interest, with government officials focusing on how to deal with epidemic restrictions and exemptions. Dramatic legal disputes took a personal toll.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic is training in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday, February 20, 2022, a day before the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic is training in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday, February 20, 2022, a day before the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.
(AP Photo / Kamran Jebreli)

READ Also  Dinesh Karthik kkr: Dinesh Karthik hopes to qualify for kkr's ipl play-off

“There was a lot of emotion after I came back from Australia,” he said. “It was weird. I was disappointed, sorry for the way everything went and the way I left the country.”

Djokovic’s strong commitment to not having a vaccine against coronavirus for now means he could be barred from competing in a series of upcoming Grand Slam tournaments, including the US Open and the French Open, where he is winning a record 21st Grand Slam title.

The 34-year-old has made it clear that this is a cost he is willing to bear.

“I will try to go to the country where I will be able to play and play in that tournament,” he said, adding that his freedom of movement and access to the tournament would depend on local virus restrictions. “I can’t really pick. It’s really a matter of where I can go and play.”

Visitors do not need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the Dubai authorities.

After spending hours tearing backhand at Baseline in Dubai, Djokovic added that he is excited about returning to the tournament, which he has won five times.

“The positive experience of the past on the court and the title clearly connected me more to this place,” he said, adding that the players had so far seemed warm and welcoming, unlike Australia. “We’ll play this tournament and see how it goes down.”

#Novak #Djokovic #hes #peak #returning #tour #Dubai

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Klopp names three reasons why Alexander-Arnold has lost Liverpool form

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment