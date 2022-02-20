Novak Djokovic says he’s at his ‘peak’ returning to tour in Dubai



Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic said on Sunday that despite weeks of competition and mental anguish over his recent detention and deportation, he felt he was at his “peak” as he returned to the tour.

The world’s top male tennis player made an exuberant note at a press conference a day before the start of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, Djokovic’s first tournament since being expelled from Australia and missing the first Grand Slam event of the year due to his vaccination.

“It wasn’t really hard for me to pick up a racket and go out and practice sports and just play,” he told reporters. “I’m ready as much as possible.”

Djokovic’s presence at the annual tournament near Dubai International Airport was checked and picked up by an unusual amount, and the authorities apparently took their own extraordinary steps.

Organizers blocked most photographers and videographers from Djokovic’s press conference without explanation. Earlier, in Djokovic’s practice, security forces used force, interrogating reporters who tried to catch a glimpse of him serving and swinging in court. These restrictions were not, the guards admitted, for any other player. The organizer was not immediately available for comment.

The story of Djokovic’s canceled travel visa on the eve of the Australian Open sparked worldwide interest, with government officials focusing on how to deal with epidemic restrictions and exemptions. Dramatic legal disputes took a personal toll.

“There was a lot of emotion after I came back from Australia,” he said. “It was weird. I was disappointed, sorry for the way everything went and the way I left the country.”

Djokovic’s strong commitment to not having a vaccine against coronavirus for now means he could be barred from competing in a series of upcoming Grand Slam tournaments, including the US Open and the French Open, where he is winning a record 21st Grand Slam title.

The 34-year-old has made it clear that this is a cost he is willing to bear.

“I will try to go to the country where I will be able to play and play in that tournament,” he said, adding that his freedom of movement and access to the tournament would depend on local virus restrictions. “I can’t really pick. It’s really a matter of where I can go and play.”

Visitors do not need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the Dubai authorities.

After spending hours tearing backhand at Baseline in Dubai, Djokovic added that he is excited about returning to the tournament, which he has won five times.

“The positive experience of the past on the court and the title clearly connected me more to this place,” he said, adding that the players had so far seemed warm and welcoming, unlike Australia. “We’ll play this tournament and see how it goes down.”