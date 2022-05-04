Novak Djokovic tops Gael Monfils in Madrid in his ‘best’ match of year



Novak Djokovic thinks hard work is beginning to pay off.

Trying to regain his best form after a slow start to the season, Djokovic looked sharp in his opening match at the Madrid Open on Tuesday, beating Gayle Monfils 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the third round.

“I would probably rate it as the best performance of the year. I felt very good on the court,” said top Djokovic, adding that he managed five break points and converted three against the 21st-ranked Frenchman.

This is Serbia’s 16th consecutive win against Monfils. The match was interrupted 2-2 in the first set as the roof of the center court was closed due to rain.

“Usually very, very good performance,” he said. “I’m very satisfied, considering, you know, that I haven’t played my best tennis in the few tournaments I’ve played so far this year and still find my rhythm, find my groove.”

Djokovic came to Madrid with a 5-3 record in three tournaments. He needed three sets in each of his last three wins this season, entirely before losing to Andrei Rublev in the final in Serbia.

“I had one week, 10 days to prepare for this match and this tournament,” he said. “I’ve done everything possible to build my fitness and improve all aspects of the game on the court.”

Djokovic only played in one hard-court tournament after being denied permission to participate in the Australian Open due to his vaccination condition. He lost to Jiri Vesel in the Dubai quarter-finals.

He also lost to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in his opening match in Monte Carlo, his only ground tournament this season.

“I’m really glad it paid off, because I felt better on the court,” he said. “It’s the right process, and it’s the right direction.”

Djokovic, a three-time winner in Madrid, will next face either No. 1 Andy Murray or Denis Shapovalov.

Earlier, Rublev reached the third round after defeating 20-year-old Jack Draper of Britain 2-6, 6-4, 6-5.

Eighth-ranked Rublev is seeking his first Masters 1000 title. Winning in Serbia last month added its titles to Dubai and Marseille. Only Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz have won three titles this season.

Marin Cilic defeated Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, while Americans Frances Tiafo and Jenson Brooksby lost their first round matches in straight sets. Tiafo lost 6-1, 6-3 to Christian Garin and 6-0, 6-2 to Brooksby Roberto Batista Agut.

Teen sensation Alcaraz will then make his solo debut against Nicolas Basilashvili. Returning from injury, Nadal will begin his Madrid Open campaign on Wednesday.

In the women’s draw, Jessica Pegula of the United States defeated Bianca Andrescu 7-5, 6-1 to face Spaniard Sara Soribes Tormo in the quarterfinals, who finished third, beating Daria Casatkina 6-4, 1-6, 6-3. WTA 1000 quarter finals.

Jill Teichman defeated 16th seed Elena Rybakina 6-3, 6-1 to advance to the last eight.