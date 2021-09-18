Novak Djokovic tries to end 52-year Grand Slam drought at US Open

Djokovic wasn’t always a rock. Early in his career, he had a reputation for consistently taking injury timeouts and retiring from matches. At the 2008 US Open, American star Andy Roddick mocked Djokovic at a news conference, describing most of his ailments, including both ankles, “one back and one hip, cramps, bird flu, anthrax, SARS, common”. There was an imaginary laundry list. cough and cold.”

Was Djokovic bluffing during matches?

Roddick hesitated. “If it’s there, it’s there,” he said. “There’s a lot more. He’s either quick to call the instructor, or he’s the most courageous person ever. I guess it’s up to you guys to decide.”

That exchange feels like ancient history. Djokovic addressed his stamina issues and breathing difficulties with two surgeries for a deviated septum and a shift to a gluten-free, largely plant-based diet in 2010.

He became an Ironman, and even after more than a decade, the small set still couldn’t keep up. Djokovic had an impressive record of 36-10 in five-set matches after defeating Zverev 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

The last man who can stop a Grand Slam is 25-year-old Medvedev, a lean and trilingual Russian who is at No. 2 and at his best on the hardcourt.

He lost the 2019 US Open final to Nadal in five sets, and Medvedev’s stellar form earlier this season gave hope for another classic match when he faced Djokovic in the Australian Open final.

Instead, Djokovic won 7-5, 6-2, 6-2, breaking Medvedev’s game and spirit after a close first set. But Medvedev, who has won 14 of his last 15 matches, has traveled more comfortably into the final in New York than Djokovic, falling just one set to Djokovic’s six.