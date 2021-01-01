Novak Djokovic washes dishes at home

Novak Djokovic is the number one tennis player in the world. Ranked in the top-10 richest players, this player lacks nothing. He lives in a palace worth crores. Ride in a valuable car. But a video related to this luxurious life is going massively viral on social media. Where Novak Djokovic is seen washing dishes in the kitchen.The video was previously uploaded to Twitter by Jelena, the wife of 20-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic. Novak, who runs a racket on the court, looks as beautifully as he prepares a dish at his New Jersey residence. Although this may seem like a shocking sight to many, the 34-year-old superfit athlete thus carries out his family responsibilities.



People enjoyed watching the video

The video is between US Open. Jelena has written a funny caption by posting this video of one minute 13 seconds. ‘Novak’s third shift, Novak practices after the match late at night. After writing this, add a smiling emoji.

Medvedev shattered the dream

In the last 52 years, Novak Djokovic’s dream of becoming the first man to win all four Grand Slams in a calendar year was shattered by Daniel Medvedev, who lost to world number one in the final of the US Open. Surprisingly, in the one-sided final, Medvedev won the final 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. With that, Djokovic will have to wait longer to win a record 21st Grand Slam.



US Open final: Novak Djokovic’s 21st Grand Slam dream shattered, Daniel Medvedev loses 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in final

The racket broke in a fit of rage

World number one Djokovic advanced to the French Open in June and Wimbledon in July, defeating Medvedev in the final of the Australian Open in February, with a 27-0 record of winning a Grand Slam in 2021. Although he was not in his best form in the US Open final, he made 38 smooth lanes and failed to capitalize on break points, he broke his racket in anger, the chair umpire told him to warn and the crowd gathered at Arthur Stadium, shouted.