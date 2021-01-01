Novak Djokovic Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic wins record at 20th Grand Slam with 6th Wimbledon and 9 Australian Open: Djokovic wins 20th Grand Slam: Most Australian Open wins, least French Open hits

Highlights Serbia’s World No. 1 Novak Djokovic’s surprise

Won Wimbledon for the sixth time in a row

Defeated Beretini of Italy in the final

Djokovic, 34, holds the record for the 20th Grand Slam

Rafael Nadal of Spain against Roger Federer

London

At Wimbledon on Sunday night, what everyone expected happened. Djokovic, the world number one Serbian player, performed magic. He defeated Matteo Beretini of Italy 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

This is the 34-year-old’s third consecutive Wimbledon title and sixth overall. With this, Novak Djokovic equaled the record of 20 Grand Slam titles. Djokovic explains why he is the number one tennis player in the world. The match lasted three hours and 23 minutes.

Beretini initially made some mistakes that should not have happened in a competition like Wimbledon. Djokovic, playing in his 30th Grand Slam final, equalized, but Beretini soon earned two set points, collecting an ace to win the set on the first set point, which lasted an hour and 10 minutes.

Nadal, Federer draw

Djokovic has won nine Australian Open titles in his 20 Grand Slams. This is followed by six Wimbledon titles. Novak also has three US Open titles in his cabinet. The player has won at least two French Open titles. Djokovic, who reached the seventh round at the All England Club, is the second male player after Roger Federer to reach the 30 Grand Slam final. Federer has reached the Grand Slam final 31 times. What is special is that the Serbian players reached the final after losing only one set. He has previously lost two sets in the Wimbledon final three times in 2013, 2015 and 2019.

Bjorn Borg was left behind

Djokovic became the third player to win Wimbledon for a record sixth time in the open era. Sweden’s great player Bjorn Borg has now gone after him. Roger Federer still tops the list with eight titles to his name. Pete Sampras of the United States has won Wimbledon seven times.