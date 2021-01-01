Novak Djokovic wins Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic wins Wimbledon men’s singles; Novak Djokovic equaled Federer and Nadal’s all-time Grand Slam record; Novak Djokovic wins Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic wins Wimbledon, Federer and Rafael Nadal share the same record

Highlights Novak Djokovic defeats Matteo Beretini to become Wimbledon champion for sixth time

They defeated Beretini 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in three hours and 23 minutes

This is his third consecutive Wimbledon title.

Djokovic equaled Federer and Nadal’s record of 20 Grand Slams

Reigning world number one Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic has won his third Grand Slam Wimbledon of the year. He defeated Matteo Beretini of Italy 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the final, which lasted three hours and 23 minutes on Sunday. This is his sixth Wimbledon title, his 20th Grand Slam overall. With this, he has equaled the records of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Strong comeback after losing the first set

Beretini made a very simple mistake in the beginning, taking advantage of it and Djokovic broke his serve early. After that, with Djokovic leading 5-2, Beretini saved the set point. The Italian player saved his server in the support of the spectators in the next game and then took a break point to extend the match towards the tiebreaker. Beretini took an early 3-0 lead in the tiebreaker.

Djokovic, playing in his 30th Grand Slam final, equalized but Beretini soon scored two set points. He won the set by collecting an ace that lasted an hour and 10 minutes on the first set point. Djokovic gave Beretini a chance to return in the second set. The Serbians once took a 4-0 lead but failed to win the set 5-2 on service.

Djokovic lost three set points 5-3 but easily scored on his serve in the next game to make it 1-1. In the third game of the third set, Djokovic broke Beretini’s serve to take a 2-1 lead and then maintained his serve. He saved two break points in the sixth game. He had two set points at 5-4. He took the lead on the second set point as Beretini went out of forehand. The top-seeded Serbian took advantage of Beretini’s double error in the fourth set to take a 4-3 lead before gaining a break point in the final game.

Such was the thrill of the semi-finals

Earlier, Djokovic defeated Canadian Denis Shapavlov 7-6 (3) 7-5 7-5 in a straight set in the second semifinal of the men’s singles to secure a ticket to the final of the prestigious Grand Slam for the 7th time. Matteo Beretini, on the other hand, created a great serve and powerful forehand to beat Hubert Harkz to reach the final.

This happened for the first time in 45 years

For the first time in 45 years, an Italian player has reached the final of a Grand Slam tournament. Adriano Pennetta was the last Italian to reach a Grand Slam final before Beretini. He reached the final of the French Open in 1976. Beretini, 25, had previously reached the semifinals of the US Open in 201 but failed to make progress beyond that.

