Novak Djokovic Wins Wimbledon – The New York Times

At the moment, it’s impossible to guess when this will happen, or even if next-gen players will still be at their peak when it does. Djokovic, it seems, continues to improve.

One of the great grassroots fighters who isn’t known for his net play, Djokovic came to the net 48 times on Sunday and earned 34 of those points, a surprising conversion rate of 71%.

“He is writing the history of the sport,” said Berrettini.

It wasn’t the best version of Djokovic on display on Sunday. There were missed targets and chances to get the job done quickly.

He seemed to have full control of the game from the start. He did what hardly anyone had been able to do against Berrettini in the past two weeks – he took the great Italian out of his rhythm on his serve.

In the first seven games, Djokovic managed to remove just enough balls from Berrettini, sending them back to those two ugly half-circles of dirt and dead grass just in front of the baseline that make bad rebounds and missed shots. . Djokovic took a 5-2 lead and even held a set point, but Berrettini kept fighting, battling through a serve game that lasted almost 15 minutes.

Then Berrettini came to life. With Djokovic serving for the plateau, he started moving Djokovic around the field. On the breaking point, Berrettini shot Djokovic into the net, then connected on a passing shot to return to serve. Three games later, the set was heading for a tiebreaker, the importance of which cannot be overstated. When Djokovic won the first set of a Grand Slam match, he won the match around 97% of the time. When he lost it, he won about 50 percent.