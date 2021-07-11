Novak Djokovic Wins Wimbledon, U.S. Open is Next

It’s a mind-boggling collective feat that no one saw coming when Pete Sampras set the old record of 14 by winning his last tournament, the 2002 US Open.

Sampras, who had beaten Roy Emerson’s mark of 12, certainly had no idea what was to come despite losing to Federer in their only meeting, at Wimbledon in 2001 in the fourth round.

“I’m just in awe of this generation,” Sampras told me in a recent interview. “If you had asked me when I left with 14 majors if three guys would overtake me in the next 15-19 years, I would have said, impossible.”

There are several explanations. Perhaps Sampras’ record was, in retrospect, ripe for the taking. Until 1968, when Grand Slam tournaments became open to professionals, many prominent men like Jack Kramer, Pancho Gonzalez and Rod Laver were not eligible to play there after leaving the amateur ranks. Even after tennis entered the Open era, top male players like Bjorn Borg, Jimmy Connors and John McEnroe often skipped the Australian Open or even the French Open.

Sampras was one of the first major champions to commit to playing all four majors each year. And although Sampras was brilliant on faster surfaces, he never even reached the Roland Garros final in part because he relied on a serve and volley game that paid less dividends on clay.

But the rise of the Big Three corresponded to a more homogenized style, dominated by the baselines. At this time, a player can win at Wimbledon the same way they would win at the US Open: attacking from the baseline, tearing forehands backwards, and blocking big serves from the baseline to starve. an opponent of the traditional advantage.