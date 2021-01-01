Novak Djokovic’s dream of winning the 21st Grand Slam was shattered
Highlights
- Novak Djokovic’s dream of winning all four Grand Slams in one year was shattered
- Daniel Medvedev defeated Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the final
- Novak Djokovic reached the final of the US Open for the ninth time
Russia’s Daniel Medvedev defeated world number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets to clinch his first Grand Slam title in the men’s singles final of the US Open. With this defeat, Novak Djokovic’s dream of winning the 21st Grand Slam has now gone awry.
Medvedev won his first Grand Slam and settled Djokovic
Djokovic, who is hoping to win his 21st Grand Slam title, did not feel in his rhythm and lost three sets in a row (6-4, 6-4, 6-4). It is also the first Grand Slam title for 25-year-old Medvedev, who reached the Grand Slam final for the third time. Earlier this year, he also reached the final of the Australian Open where Novak Djokovic prevented him from winning the title. Now, in the last Grand Slam of the year, Daniel Medvedev stopped Novak Djokovic from making history by winning the US Open. Overall, it can be said that Medvedev settled his account with Djokovic.
… and Djokovic’s dream was shattered
If Novak Djokovic had won the US Open final, he would have become the first player to win the most singles grand slams among men, but Russia’s Daniel Medvedev shattered Djokovic’s dream. Currently, Novak Djokovic is the first joint with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to win 20 Grand Slams each.
The dream of Calendar Slam remained unfulfilled
Djokovic had won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon earlier this year. If he had won the US Open, he would have won all four Grand Slams in one year, the calendar slam. Currently, Rod Laver has won all four Grand Slam titles of the year in men. Lever performed in 1962 and 1969. At the same time, Steffi Graf set the record in women in 1988.
Djokovic reached the final of the US Open for the 9th time
Djokovic, 34, had reached the final of the US Open for the 31st time and for the 9th time. He also matched Roger Federer of Switzerland.
Djokovic defeated Zverev in the semifinals
Novak defeated Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in the semifinals in a five-set match. With the semifinal victory, Djokovic’s winning record this season was 27-0. Medvedev, on the other hand, advanced to the semifinals by defeating Canadian Felix Agar Eliasime 6-4, 7-6, 6-2.
