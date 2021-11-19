Novavax Covid Vaccine is about to get approved, but what will be the impact? Novavax COVID vaccine is nearing approval but what impact will it have? – Novavax Covid Vaccine is about to be approved, but what will be the effect?

The Novavax vaccine also only needs to be refrigerated rather than frozen for storage, making it an attractive product for low-income countries.

Michael Head, University of Southampton.

The pandemic has been with us for the past two years and will probably continue to exist in the years to come. Despite the enthusiasm that new drugs are being developed to treat Covid, there is no doubt that it is still the vaccines that will help each country come out of the pandemic. Vaccination has proven to be a highly effective way to prevent people from developing a severe form of COVID. Vaccines can be given to a large number of people to provide long-term protection, but cannot do so with other treatments, such as antiviral drugs. Vaccines also reduce the risk of becoming infected and spreading the virus.

Many different vaccines are now available globally, with billions of doses given. Although they have been bought unequally, rich countries have captured a large portion of the vaccine and that is why only half the world has received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. So it’s good that there are other vaccines – such as Novavax – that are expected to be available soon to improve the supply.

How does this vaccine work?Novavax is a protein subunit vaccine, and therefore the mRNA vaccine, developed by Moderna and Pfizer, is different from the viral-vector vaccines made by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, and the inactivated-virus vaccines made by Sinovac and Sinopharm. An important part of the protein subunit vaccines is what they protect against. In such a situation, to protect against the corona virus, they contain spike proteins that cover the surface of the virus, which the immune system can easily recognize. When a real virus is encountered in the future, the immune system has defenses that are trained to attack these external parts of the virus and destroy it quickly.

Spike proteins – harmless by themselves, are incapable of causing a covid infection. These are intricately formed within insect cells. The protein is then purified and added to an adjuvant component that enhances the immune response. The auxiliary ingredient used in this process is made from the extract of a tree. This subunit approach is not new. The same system has been used in teams designed for papillomavirus and hepatitis B. Both are safe and effective.

The Novavax COVID Vaccine also seems to perform well. In Phase 3 trials (the final phase of trials in humans) it was 90% protective against developing symptomatic COVID, with no serious cases of disease reported in those receiving the vaccine (and thus, in short, 100% protection against hospitalization and death was observed). Its safety profile at least appears to be comparable, if not better than that of Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines.

These published analyzes pitted the vaccine against alpha and beta variants, but not against delta. However, a press release issued regarding a trial examining the use of Novavax as a booster suggests that it is highly effective in generating antibodies against Delta.

What will be the effect of this?Novavax’s vaccine looks like a very exciting product, but its future depends on it being authorized by some of the world’s leading regulators. It received emergency use permission in Indonesia and the Philippines, and has completed submission formalities for regulatory approval from the UK, the EU regulator, Canada and the World Health Organization (WHO), which makes recommendations for low-income countries. Is. Submission formalities are expected to be completed soon in other countries including New Zealand and the US.

At the moment, most wealthy countries have sufficient stock of existing vaccines, which means they can meet the demand for immediate vaccinations and boosters. The need for a longer period of further dosing is uncertain in these countries. However, if the vaccine becomes available in wealthy countries, the vaccine could be a useful tool to reach people who are not yet vaccinated due to hesitation. There are some people who have avoided newly developed mRNA and viral-vector products because of safety concerns, saying they would take a vaccine like Novavax that is based on a more traditional method.

But the most appropriate use of Novavax over the next year or two would be to help bridge the current disparity in the availability of a COVID vaccine. Only 6% of sub-Saharan Africa’s population has received two doses of any COVID vaccine. In low-income countries, less than 5% have received only one dose.

Apart from this, there is another issue as well. In fact, it is said that the manufacturing process of the drug maker is under question, which has raised doubts about its ability to produce the vaccine in large quantities. This is believed to be the main reason for the delay in its submission for regulatory approval. It had expected to file a proposal for recognition in the first half of 2021.

Apart from this, there is another issue as well. In fact, it is said that the manufacturing process of the drug maker is under question, which has raised doubts about its ability to produce the vaccine in large quantities. This is believed to be the main reason for the delay in its submission for regulatory approval. It had expected to file a proposal for recognition in the first half of 2021.

India, however, can come to the rescue here. Serum Institute of India will make the Novavax doses that will be supplied to Indonesia, and it has already ramped up production of other vaccines licensed for production – most notably the AstraZeneca vaccine. The institute is reportedly producing 24 crore doses of COVID vaccines every month.

It will be important to have additional safe and effective vaccines to reduce the outbreak of COVID in the times to come. Novavax looks like a very useful product, but from a global perspective, it could help with disease prevention once WHO approval and supplies are available. Other countries are watching with great curiosity the WHO’s decision-making and vaccine performance in Indonesia and the Philippines.