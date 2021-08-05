Novavax loses federal funding to make more of its yet-to-be-approved vaccine.

Novavax, the Maryland-based company that won a $ 1.75 billion federal contract to develop and produce a vaccine for the coronavirus, said Thursday that the federal government will not fund additional production of its vaccine until the company does. will not have resolved the concerns of federal regulators about its work.

The disclosure came in a quarterly filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Trump administration has agreed to purchase 110 million doses of vaccine from Novavax as part of its crash vaccine development program.

Although the company reported in June that its vaccine was 90% effective against symptomatic cases of Covid-19 and 100% effective against serious illness, Novavax struggled for months to mass manufacture its product. His vaccine has not been cleared for distribution in the United States, and federal officials said it was not clear when or if it would be.

Four people familiar with Novavax’s operations said the company has so far been unable to demonstrate that its production process meets Food and Drug Administration standards. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive contractual issues.