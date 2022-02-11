Health

Novavax says protein vaccine works for kids as young as 12

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Novavax says protein vaccine works for kids as young as 12
Written by admin
Novavax says protein vaccine works for kids as young as 12

Novavax says protein vaccine works for kids as young as 12

Novavax announced Thursday that its COVID-19 vaccine proved safe and effective in a study of 12- to 17-year-olds.

Novavax makes a protein-based vaccine – a different type than the most widely used shots – that’s a late arrival in the COVID-19 arsenal.

MASK MANDATES EASED ACROSS US AS COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATIONS DROP BELOW 100,000

Its shots have been cleared for use in adults by regulators in Britain, Europe and elsewhere and by the World Health Organization, and are under review by the US Food and Drug Administration.

A vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine prepared for use in a trial at St. George's University hospital in London.

A vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine prepared for use in a trial at St. George’s University hospital in London.

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Novavax logo in this illustration. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a “Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine” sticker and a medical syringe in front of the displayed Novavax logo in this illustration. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / File Photo

Armed with the new data, Novavax plans to soon seek expanded use of its shots down to age 12. Later this year, it plans to begin testing in younger children.

The latest study enrolled 2,247 US kids ages 12 to 17 last summer and found the two-dose vaccine was 80% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infection.

FAUCI SAYS ‘FULL-BLOWN’ COVID-19 PANDEMIC IS ALMOST OVER IN US

That was when the extra-contagious delta variant was circulating. The company said six vaccine recipients developed mild COVID-19 compared to 14 kids who received dummy shots. There were no serious infections.

Person receives his second Novavax injection from Dr. Tia Babu to fight against COVID-19.

Person receives his second Novavax injection from Dr. Tia Babu to fight against COVID-19.
(Getty Images)

READ Also  'COVID-19 pandemic severe, but not necessarily big one,' WHO warns crisis may get worse

In June, Maryland-based Novavax announced its vaccine was about 90% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 in a study of nearly 30,000 people in the US and Mexico. More recently, it has cited laboratory data suggesting the vaccine offers some protection against the more contagious omicron variant, although a booster worked better.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Novavax vaccine is made with lab-grown copies of the spike protein that coats the coronavirus, mixed with an immune-boosting chemical. That’s similar to shots used for years against other diseases such as hepatitis B. It’s a different technology than the Pfizer and Moderna options that deliver genetic instructions for the body to make its own spike protein.

#Novavax #protein #vaccine #works #kids #young

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Is American Dietetics a White-Bread World? These Dietitians Think So

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment