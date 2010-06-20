NovelCat 2.2.0 APK for Android – Download



NovelCat is an app. With this handy app, you’ll find a ton of publications that you can enjoy completely free of charge. To download the Join NovelCat just click on the download button above. Download the app’s APK file and install it once the download finishes.

Features of NovelCat:

NovelCat is a simple app. It gives you the perfect excuse to read great internationally famous novels at any time and from anywhere. Daily Updates of Wonderful novels. Once you’ve opened the app, you can start exploring its enormous library, filtering results according to the genre you’re looking for. You can give gifts to your favorite authors and have the opportunity to interact with them. You can see other’s rewarding for their likes in real-time and encourage authors to update more interesting content. All online hot novels are updated synchronously with the authors. Personalized recommendation for high-quality books, custom-made your exclusive list. Share your story to get high rewards and attract lots of fans. Check out another similar app as well as JW Library.

It also brings you a series of interesting features that will make reading easier. Within these features, the one that stands out the most in the comments section where users can give their opinions about each book’s content. View live recommendations based on real data. A simple and clear style, easy operation, and fast handling, pleasantly leading you to the wonderful reading world. It’s also easy to manage your favorite books.

NovelCat is an excellent app for android. Download APK and open it using your favorite File manager and install by tapping on the file name. If the installation does not start then you need to enable unknown sources from your Android settings. If you want to know more about NovelCat than you may visit the official website for more information.