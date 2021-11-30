November 2021 Box office verdict hit flop blockbuster Sooryavanshi antim eternals | November 2021 box office report 250 crores for 5 films

Started with Sooryavanshi The box office drought ended with Sooryavanshi on Diwali. Had it not been for Corona, perhaps this film could have created history by crossing the 300 crore club. But after the Corona period, it is believed that this film can earn up to 200 crores and only then it will be called a blockbuster. Suryavanshi is just a few steps away from doing this. Released a day after Diwali, this Rohit Shetty film was expected to open 30 – 31 crores, but the film gave an opening of 26 crores. let’s go trio magic Rohit Shetty believed that watching the three stars of masala films – Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh – together on screen will be a wonderful experience for the fans. And so Sooryavanshi was put on hold for theatrical release. This bet of Rohit Shetty has worked. While earning around 60 crores in overseas also, Sooryavanshi has earned 277 crores worldwide in 25 days. clash with internals Sooryavanshi would have been a blockbuster by now had the film not clashed with Marvel Studios’s Eternals. It released in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu. In all languages, the film has earned 27 crores in India. However, if we look at Hindi earnings only, Eternals has earned 6.5 crores in 25 days. The film gave an opening of 1.85 crores on 5 November. READ Also The Cosby Ruling: Some Legal Analysts Dispute the Court’s Reasoning --> -->

Bunty Aur Babli 2

The second film to release at the box office was Bunty Aur Babli 2. Yash Raj Films once again played another bet while taking the Bunty Aur Babli franchise forward and failed miserably. However, the way people responded to the trailer, it was believed that the film would earn 35-40 crores and if it could pull more, it could earn 50 crores. But Bunty Aur Babli failed at the box office.

a disappointing movie

Bunty Aur Babli 2 disappointed the audience and further disappointed at the box office. The film opened on 19 November with an opening of 2.6 crores and after that gave a weekend of around 8 crores. The film’s earnings have now reached lakhs and its lifetime will reach only 12.5 crores. Till now the film has earned only 11 crores.

Satyamev Jayate 2

John Abraham and Divya Khosla starrer Satyamev Jayate 2, released on 25 November. The way John Abraham has carved a niche for himself with action masala films in the last few years, it is believed that Satyamev Jayate 2 can comfortably earn up to 60 crores. The film was also a mass entertainer. Its budget was 60 crores. But Satyamev Jayate 2 ate the audience’s mind and money both.

Didn’t even reach the opening of the first film

Where Satyamev Jayate gave an opening of 20 crores in 2018 despite clashing with Akshay Kumar’s Gold. It was believed that Satyamev Jayate 2 would also earn well while retaining the magic figure of Suryavanshi. But defeating everyone’s expectations, the film has so far earned only 11 crores. Satyamev Jayate could not even cross the opening mark of his first film in 5 days.

