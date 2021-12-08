Now another Congress leader placed a reward for beheading Waseem Rizvi, said – Masjid will not allow even a single point from here to there.

A video of Telangana Congress leader Mohammad Firoz Khan is becoming increasingly viral. In this video, he is promising a reward of 50 lakhs to the person who beheaded Wasim Rizvi.

Wasim Rizvi, former chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board, has now become Harbir Narayan Singh Tyagi by adopting Hinduism. Even after this, the series of controversies about them continues. Now another Congress leader has announced a reward for killing Rizvi.

A video of Telangana Congress leader Mohammad Firoz Khan is becoming increasingly viral. In this video, he is promising a reward of 50 lakhs to the person who beheaded Wasim Rizvi. In the video, Congress leaders are saying – Wasim Rizvi, I have been listening to you for four months, you have finished tolerance. Wherever you see it, murder it and come to me with its throat. Take 50 lakh rupees from me. Whoever kills him, I will fight his case”.

During this, Firoz can also be heard abusing Rizvi. Earlier, another Congress leader Rashid Khan has placed a reward of 25 lakhs on Rizvi’s head. Their video has also gone viral. In the viral video, Rashid Khan is saying – “Rashid Khan will give a reward of 25 lakhs … and I am telling Muslim brothers that there is no need to think so seriously about this. Because Allah Ta’ala has said that he himself will protect the mosque. Not even a single point can be found here and there.

Please tell that Waseem Rizvi left Islam two days ago and adopted Sanatan Dharma. Rizvi has been in controversies in the past due to his statements on Islam. Rizvi was initiated into Hinduism by Mahant Yati Narasimhanand Saraswati of Dasna temple in Ghaziabad. After this, Rizvi has expressed his desire to perform his last rites after death according to Hindu customs.

After the conversion, Rizvi had said that fatwas are given every Friday to cut off their heads after prayers. The reward is increased. So in such circumstances it is a shame if someone calls us Muslims.