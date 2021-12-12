Now anti-conversion law will be brought in Karnataka, CM Bommai hints, Congress announces opposition to the bill

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday indicated that the draft anti-conversion bill may be introduced during the upcoming winter session of the Assembly in Belagavi after the state cabinet approves it. The session is scheduled to begin in Belagavi from December 13.

The Karnataka government is preparing to introduce a strict anti-conversion law in the state in the winter session of the assembly. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday indicated that the draft anti-conversion bill may be introduced during the upcoming winter session of the Assembly in Belagavi after the state cabinet approves it. The session is scheduled to begin in Belagavi from December 13.

On the other hand, Congress has announced to oppose this bill. The party says that this bill is being brought to target minorities. In Karnataka, state Congress president DK Shivakumar said he would oppose the bill.

According to sources, the new law will have a provision of imprisonment of up to 10 years for those involved in forced conversions. The new law will also make declaration before a magistrate mandatory before conversion. The law will also give scope to the authorities to conduct police investigations if required. BJP is all set to introduce a bill to prevent forced conversions during the Belagavi session. The blueprint of the law is ready. The Bommai government has sent the blueprint for examination. This session of the Legislative Assembly is going to start from December 13. A cabinet meeting can be held during this time.

The Chief Minister said that a large number of people want a ban on conversion. In this regard, the draft bill is being reviewed by the Law Department. It will be announced in the cabinet meeting after the review is completed. He said the proposed draft rule by the Law Department can be approved and brought up for discussion. He says that people of any religion need not be afraid of the proposed law. They say that it is not right to lure a poor person to change his religion.

On the other hand, on the Congress stand, the BJP said in its tweet that there is a competition within the Congress to oppose the anti-conversion law. A few days back the Leader of the Opposition was Siddaramaiah and now Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar. The party said the protests were not surprising.