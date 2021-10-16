Now Apple AirPods Pro can be repaired or replaced for free for three years, know what are the conditions? Now Apple AirPods Pro free repair or replacement program is valid for three years, Know are you eligible for it or not

American multinational tech company Apple (Apple Inc.) has extended the validity of the repair program on its AirPods Pro that have noise cancellation or noise stabilization capabilities. Under this program, affected users can get their AirPods Pro repaired or replaced for free at any time within two years, but with the latest extension, this deadline has now been increased to three years after their sale.

The change in the validity of the company’s program was noticed on the Apple Support page by users of Reddit, a US content rating and discussion website, and they claimed that the extension would have been announced in early October.

The AirPods Pro repair program was originally introduced back in October 2020, a year after Apple’s most expensive earbuds arrived in 2019. The purpose of this program is to cover defective or defective AirPods Pro beyond the standard warranty period. This is the reason why Apple’s announcement was made at a time when the warranty on AirPods Pro was expiring. However, with the extension, AirPods Pro purchased in 2019 are now covered till October 2022, while those who bought it later will have coverage for more years.

There are only two ways to repair or replace AirPods Pro under this program. First- if your AirPods Pro produces hoarse or static sounds that increase in loud environments or while working out or talking on the phone and second- if the active noise cancellation isn’t working as it should. Especially while on an airplane or a busy road etc.

Apple notes on its website that the affected units were manufactured in October 2020, so there is little chance that the new AirPods Pro will have these problems. Yet there’s still a chance your AirPods Pro unit arrived due to inventory. Anyway, Apple is offering you free repair or replacement for the left, right, or both earbuds.

This also means that the charging case will not be replaced or repaired by a US company free of warranty, even if you have a problem there. According to Apple, “The AirPods Pro case is not affected and will not be replaced.” In cases where such problems do not occur, Apple repair and replacement will be as per the standard warranty period.

You can visit the nearest Apple Authorized Service Provider to “service” your AirPods Pro. Airpods Pro will be serviced under the free program only after testing. You also need to note that this program does not extend the warranty of AirPods Pro. That is, the three-year program will start immediately after purchasing your unit.