Now Biometric Aadhaar will be made for three year old children? Know what is planning and what will be its effect

Aadhar card is an important document which is being used for identity proof in today’s time. It is used from bank to every important work. This is the reason why Baal Aadhar is made for young children. But now three-year-olds may soon be eligible for Aadhaar enrollment.

Aadhar card is an important document which is being used for identity proof in today’s time. It is used from bank to every important work. This is the reason why Baal Aadhar is made for young children. But now three-year-olds may soon be eligible for Aadhaar enrollment. At present, biometrics are taken of five-year-old children. The conclusion regarding Aadhaar of three-year-olds was concluded during a three-day conference in the presence of UIDAI CEO Saurabh Garg.

Reasons for making Biometric Aadhaar for three year olds

During a presentation at the three-day conference, Michigan State University professor Anil K Jain recommended that the minimum age for taking biometrics should be reduced from five to three years. Professor Jain gave several reasons for this, one of which was the worrying number of children going missing in India. To make a case for a unique identification for three-year-olds, he also said the idea would help determine which child has been vaccinated and which child is denied the government’s scheme.

Have a look at these figures

According to a statistic, 25 million children are born in India every year and hence 125 million children do not have their Aadhaar at any point of time till the age of five. In such a situation, such technology can be of great help. Earlier Ajay Bhushan Pandey, former CEO of UIDAI, during a session at the Global Conference on Cyberspace in 2017 said that more than 500 missing children were traced through Aadhaar.

What are the rules for children regarding Aadhaar

The current rule is that children up to five years of age are given an Aadhaar number at birth, but it is linked to their parents. Biometrics are collected only after the child turns five and has to be updated at the age of 15.