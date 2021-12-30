Now buy Audi Q3 premium car from here for just 14 lakhs, not 32, the company will give money back guarantee plan with loan

If you also like premium cars but could not buy because of being expensive, then know here the complete plan to buy Audi Q3 at a very low price.

In the car sector of the country, the premium car segment is very small, in which only a select number of cars are present and in this only the cars of companies like Audi, BMW, Jaguar are present in the largest number.

The price of cars in this premium segment is the reason why most people are not able to buy them, in view of which we are talking about Audi Q3 a premium car in this segment today.

Buying this car from the showroom will cost you Rs 32.20 lakh to Rs 43.61 lakh, but through the offers mentioned here, you will be able to take this premium car home for less than half the price.

Today’s offer on Audi Q3 is given by second hand car buying and selling website CARS24 which has posted this car on its site and its price is just Rs 13,20,999.

According to the information given on the website, the car model of this car is February 2015 and it has run 69,954 km so far. The ownership of this Audi Q3 is first and it is registered at DL 2C RTO office in Delhi.

On buying this car, the company is offering a six-month warranty plan with certain conditions, along with a seven-day money back guarantee plan.

According to this money back guarantee plan given by the company, if you buy this car and you do not like it or any defect is found in it, then you can return it to the company.

After returning this car, the company will refund your full payment to you without any questions or any deduction.

Apart from this, the company is also providing loan facility to those people whose budget is very less or who do not have much cash cash.

According to this loan plan offered by the company, you can take this car home with zero down payment, after which you will have to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 31,573 every month.