Now buy Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza worth Rs 11 lakh for Rs 6 lakh, warranty with EMI option

Maruti Suzuki is the largest car manufacturer in the country. Maruti has launched its hatchback, sedan and SUV cars according to all the categories. Maruti’s Vitara Brezza is a very popular car in the SUV segment. This SUV comes in 5 seater option, the company launched Vitara Brezza in petrol and diesel trim. But after the implementation of BS6 standard in 2021, Maruti stopped production of diesel trim of Vitara Brezza.

But despite all this, the company still manufactures all parts of Vitara Brezza with diesel trim. If you also want to buy second hand Vitara Brezza at an affordable price, then Vitara Brezza is available here on 3 online vehicle selling websites. Which you can buy at a price of Rs 6 lakh. On all these three websites, you will get the option of EMI and Guarantee and Warranty.

The first option you have is Maruti’s second hand car platform True Value, here you can get Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza for Rs 6 lakh. According to the information given on the website, the Vitara Brezza is a 2018 model and it has run only 1 24 801 km. Whereas in this SUV you will get the option of diesel engine and manual transmission. Talking about the different color, the Vitara Brezza available on this website is of silver color and you will also get the option of EMI on this SUV.

Another option to buy Maruti Vitara Brezza is available on the Cardekho website. The car on this website is a 2017 model. This car has run for only 42,000 km and you can buy it for Rs.6 lakh 95 thousand. In this SUV you will get the option of manual transmission and diesel engine. According to the website, EMI option is also available on this SUV.

You will find the third option to buy Maruti Vitara Brezza on the droom website. The car on this website is a 2016 model and this SUV has driven only 43000 km. You can buy this car on the droom website for only Rs 5,95,000. In this SUV you will get diesel engine and manual transmission. If you do not want to buy this SUV after making the payment, then the website is giving a guarantee to refund the full payment.