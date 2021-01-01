Now de Villiers’ training: It’s important for an old cricketer like me to stay fresh; Now called de Villiers

Highlights The UAE leg of the IPL will start on September 19

Matches will be played in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi

In the first match, Mumbai Indians will play Chennai

Dubai

South African veteran AB de Villiers has called himself an ‘old man’. Players like De Villiers, known as ‘Mr 360’, need to be as fresh as possible to meet the demands of competitive cricket.

The 37-year-old former South African captain is currently in the UAE to represent Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). RCB has posted a video on Twitter showing De Villiers trying to send the ball off the field with a hard shot.

De Villiers said, ‘It was fantastic. The wicket was a bit damp so it was really hard. The bowlers were bowling well and we have to sweat a lot in the humidity here and it is good to lose weight but for an old man like me to stay as fresh as possible.

RCB captain Virat Kohli has recently arrived in the UAE from the UK. Kohli was leading Team India in the five-match Test series against England. With the cancellation of the fifth and final Test of the series, the Indian players arrived in the UAE ahead of schedule.

The IPL was postponed in May due to the outbreak of Kovid-19 in a bio-safe environment. It will be undone from Sunday. The first match of the second leg of IPL 2021 will be between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.