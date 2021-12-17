Now DGP has been removed by Channi government, BJP and BSP allege, CM is weak Sidhu is running the show

The Punjab government has replaced IPS Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota and appointed Siddharth Chattopadhyay as the acting DGP of the state. It is believed that this decision was taken due to pressure from state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Punjab BJP and Bahujan Samaj Party said that it is now clear that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has no authority in the state and Sidhu is running the show.

Chattopadhyay is a 1986 batch IPS officer who will hold the charge till he is appointed as the regular DGP from a panel of three IPS officers to be shortlisted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). UPSC will meet in Delhi on December 21 to shortlist the panel of three officers from the Punjab government’s list of 10 officers. Chattopadhyay will also continue to hold the post of Chief Director of Vigilance Bureau.

Sahota, a 1988-batch IPS officer, was appointed as the caretaker DGP after Charanjit Singh Channi became the Chief Minister of Punjab in September. Sahota was considered Channi’s choice for the post. However, Congress’s Punjab unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu continued to pressurize him to replace him. The previous Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party coalition government had appointed Sahota as the head of the Special Investigation Team set up into sacrilege incidents.

Earlier last month, the Channi-led government had removed state Advocate General APS Deol following strong protests by Sidhu. Later senior advocate DS Patwalia was appointed as Advocate General.

Punjab BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma hit out at the Congress-led government in Punjab and said the move shows that Channi has no authority in the state. He alleged that Sidhu is running the government from the back door with the blessings of the Gandhi family, while Channi has become a mere rubber stamp. Sharma said with the appointment of Sidhu as the chairman of the Punjab Election Committee of the Congress, it had become clear that Channi was made the chief minister to grab the votes of the Scheduled Caste community.

Punjab Bahujan Samaj Party chief Jasvir Singh Garhi also reacted to Sahota’s removal and said that with the removal of an officer belonging to the Scheduled Caste community, the anti-Dalit face of the Congress has been exposed.