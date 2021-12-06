Now EPF fund can be used to deposit LIC premium, Employees’ Provident Fund has changed the rules

According to experts, one has to submit Form 14 to the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization for LIC premium payment from EPF account and at the time of submitting Form 14, one’s EPF balance should be equal to LIC premium amount for at least two years.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization deducts PF from the salary of the employed people, which pays the employees along with interest when needed or at the time of retirement. According to a report, it is the world’s largest social security organization, which manages for PF, pension and compulsory life insurance in India. At the same time, EPF is giving another facility to the employees, under which they can now pay their Life Insurance Corporation or LIC premium from their Employees Provident Fund (EPF) account.

In order to take advantage of this, one should allow the EPFO ​​and LIC to link their insurance policy and also the EPFO ​​account. A member cannot use any other insurance premium payment through EPFO. However it should be ensured that it is available for LIC premium payment and will not be for any other insurance.

This rule of EPFO ​​can be a boon at the time of financial crisis. This EPFO ​​rule with regard to LIC payments can be a boon for those who are under financial stress in the current COVID-19 crisis and are not seeing any benefit after the emergence of Omicron virus.

According to experts, both LIC and EPF are an important part of a professional but LIC payment from EPF account should be used only when there is any kind of financial crisis. And this facility should be closed immediately as soon as the financial crisis is over.