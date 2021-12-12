Now even at the age of 40, you can get a pension of up to 50 thousand rupees! Just have to invest in this scheme

Earlier or other schemes give pension to people at the age of 60 years. A lump sum amount is deposited under the Saral Pension Scheme of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and under this scheme, you are given pension only at the age of 40 years. Let us know about this scheme…

What is Saral Pension Yojana?

LIC’s Saral Pension is a single premium pension plan, in which a lump sum premium has to be deposited during the course of the policy. After this you will continue to get pension for whole life. If the policy holder dies, the amount of single premium is returned to the nominee. Under this scheme, pension also starts getting as soon as the policy is taken. After taking this policy, as much as the pension starts with, the same pension is available for the whole life.

How to take this policy

It can be taken in two ways. In single life, the policy will remain in one’s name, as long as the pensioner is alive, he will continue to get the pension, after his death, the amount of base premium is paid to his nominee. Whereas in joint life, pension is given to both the spouses. As long as the primary pensioners are alive, they will continue to get pension. After the death of both the base premium amount is paid to their nominee.

Who can take Saral Pension Yojana?

The minimum age limit for the benefit of this scheme is 40 years and the maximum is 80 years. This policy can be surrendered after 6 months. The more you invest in this policy, the more you get pension. Under this, you can take pension in four options. Pension can be taken on every month, every three months, 6 months and yearly basis.

How much will you get pension?

The more money you invest, the more you will get pension. If you want pension every month, then you have to take at least Rs 1000 pension, Rs 3000 for three months, Rs 6000 for 6 months and Rs 12000 for 12 months. On the other hand, if you want to get more than 50 thousand pension every month, then you will have to pay a single premium of 10 lakhs, on which you will get 50250 rupees for life. If you take the money in the middle, you will have to take a deduction of 5 percent.

loan provision

On surrendering the policy, 95% of the base price is refunded. The option of taking a loan is also given under this scheme. You can apply for the loan after 6 months from the start of the scheme. Loan is given to you on the basis of your amount.